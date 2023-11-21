MDC offers free class on preparing trout for cooking Dec. 7 in Blue Springs

Kansas City, Mo. – Learn how to clean and prepare rainbow trout for cooking at a free class offered by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). The Pond to Plate class will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs.

MDC has stocked rainbow trout in several Kansas City area lakes to provide anglers with an additional winter fishing opportunity. Trout are not native to Missouri. But cold winter water temperatures enable trout raised in MDC fish hatcheries to be stocked in ponds and lakes.

The Pond to Plate class will help newcomers to trout fishing learn how to easily clean and prepare their catch for cooking. Participants will get a chance to clean a trout. Instructors will cook the fish using favored recipes in the Burr Oak Woods kitchen for participants to sample.

This class is open to participants ages 8 and older. Registration is required. To register, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z7f. To find a lake near you stocked for winter trout fishing, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZF3.