STEALTHGAS INC. Reports Third Quarter and Nine Months 2023 Financial and Operating Results

ATHENS, Greece, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STEALTHGAS INC. (NASDAQ: GASS), a ship-owning company serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry, announced today its unaudited financial and operating results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2023.



OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

All-time record Net Income of $43.0 million for the nine-month period corresponding to a basic EPS of $1.12. Strong profitability continued for the third quarter with Net Income of $15.7 million for the three-month period corresponding to a basic EPS of $0.41, a 134% increase compared to last year.

Significantly increased period coverage. About 50% of fleet days for 2024 are secured on period charters, with total fleet employment days for all subsequent periods generating approximately $195 million (excl. JV vessels) in contracted revenues.

Expanded the share repurchase program by an additional $10 million for a total of $25 million. To date, 3.9 million shares have been repurchased, more than 10% of the outstanding shares.

Massively reduced debt by $149.4 million from $277.1 million as of December 31, 2022, net of deferred finance charges, to $127.7 million as of September 30, 2023.

Revenues at $34.7 million for Q3 23’ despite having reduced the number of vessels in the fleet from 34 vessels at the end of Q3 22’ to 27 vessels at the end of Q3 23’.

Third Quarter 2023 Results:

Revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2023 amounted to $34.7 million compared to revenues of $34.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 1%, while the fleet over the corresponding periods was reduced from 34 vessels at the end of Q3 2022 to 27 vessels at the end of Q3 2023 so the vessels remaining in the fleet saw a rise in revenues due to better market conditions.

for the three months ended September 30, 2023 amounted to $34.7 million compared to revenues of $34.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 1%, while the fleet over the corresponding periods was reduced from 34 vessels at the end of Q3 2022 to 27 vessels at the end of Q3 2023 so the vessels remaining in the fleet saw a rise in revenues due to better market conditions. Voyage expenses and vessels’ operating expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023 were $2.4 million and $12.3 million, respectively, compared to $6.8 million and $14.1 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The $4.4 million, or 65%, decrease in voyage expenses was the result of lower spot voyage days, while the $1.8 million, or 13%, decrease in vessels’ operating expenses was mainly due to the decrease in the average number of owned vessels in our fleet.

for the three months ended September 30, 2023 were $2.4 million and $12.3 million, respectively, compared to $6.8 million and $14.1 million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The $4.4 million, or 65%, decrease in voyage expenses was the result of lower spot voyage days, while the $1.8 million, or 13%, decrease in vessels’ operating expenses was mainly due to the decrease in the average number of owned vessels in our fleet. Drydocking costs for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were $0.1 million and $1.8 million, respectively. Drydocking expenses during the third quarter of 2023 mainly relate to the preparation for drydocking of one vessel, compared to the drydocking of four vessels in the same period of last year.

for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were $0.1 million and $1.8 million, respectively. Drydocking expenses during the third quarter of 2023 mainly relate to the preparation for drydocking of one vessel, compared to the drydocking of four vessels in the same period of last year. Management fees for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were $1.1 million and $1.3 million, respectively. The change is attributed to the decrease in the average number of owned vessels in our fleet.

for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were $1.1 million and $1.3 million, respectively. The change is attributed to the decrease in the average number of owned vessels in our fleet. General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were $1.7 million and $0.8 million, respectively. The change is mainly attributed to the increase in stock based compensation expense.

for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were $1.7 million and $0.8 million, respectively. The change is mainly attributed to the increase in stock based compensation expense. Depreciation for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was $5.5 million and $6.9 million, respectively, as the number of our vessels declined.

for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was $5.5 million and $6.9 million, respectively, as the number of our vessels declined. Gain on sale of vessels for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $4.7 million which was due to the sale of two of the Company’s vessels.

for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was $4.7 million which was due to the sale of two of the Company’s vessels. Interest and finance costs for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, were $2.5 million and $3.5 million, respectively. The $1.0 million, or 29%, decrease from the same period of last year is mostly due to the reduction in debt outstanding despite increases in variable interest rates as well as profits from closing of swap positions due to debt prepayments.

for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, were $2.5 million and $3.5 million, respectively. The $1.0 million, or 29%, decrease from the same period of last year is mostly due to the reduction in debt outstanding despite increases in variable interest rates as well as profits from closing of swap positions due to debt prepayments. Interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was $0.8 million and $0.3 million, respectively. The increase is mainly attributed to increases in interest rates over the corresponding period.

for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was $0.8 million and $0.3 million, respectively. The increase is mainly attributed to increases in interest rates over the corresponding period. Equity earnings in joint ventures for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was a gain of $0.9 million and $6.1 million, respectively. The $5.2 million decrease was mainly due to the gain from a sale of a vessel that was recorded in one of the joint ventures during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was a gain of $0.9 million and $6.1 million, respectively. The $5.2 million decrease was mainly due to the gain from a sale of a vessel that was recorded in one of the joint ventures during the three months ended September 30, 2022. As a result of the above, for the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company reported net income of $15.7 million, compared to net income of $6.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 an increase of $9.0 million, or 134%. The weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was 37.3 million and 37.9 million, respectively.

of $15.7 million, compared to net income of $6.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 an increase of $9.0 million, or 134%. The outstanding, basic, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was 37.3 million and 37.9 million, respectively. Earnings per share, basic, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 amounted to $0.41 compared to earnings per share of $0.18 for the same period of last year.

for the three months ended September 30, 2023 amounted to $0.41 compared to earnings per share of $0.18 for the same period of last year. Adjusted net income 1 was $12.0 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS 1 of $0.31 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to Adjusted net income of $6.1 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS of $0.16 for the same period of last year, an increase in Adjusted net income of $5.9 million, or 97%.

was $12.0 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS of $0.31 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to Adjusted net income of $6.1 million corresponding to an Adjusted EPS of $0.16 for the same period of last year, an increase in Adjusted net income of $5.9 million, or 97%. EBITDA 1 for the three months ended September 30, 2023 amounted to $22.9 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA 1 to Net Income are set forth below.

for the three months ended September 30, 2023 amounted to $22.9 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below. An average of 27.6 vessels were owned by the Company during the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to 34.0 vessels for the same period of 2022.

______________________________

1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure in accordance with GAAP set forth later in this release.



Nine Months 2023 Results:

Revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 amounted to $109.4 million, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 0.5%, compared to revenues of $110.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to reduction in the fleet size.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 amounted to $109.4 million, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 0.5%, compared to revenues of $110.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to reduction in the fleet size. Voyage expenses and vessels’ operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $9.9 million and $40.2 million, respectively, compared to $15.6 million and $40.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The $5.7 million, or 37%, decrease in voyage expenses was mainly due to the decrease in spot days. The $0.1 million decrease in vessels’ operating expenses despite the reduction in fleet size was primarily the result of cost overruns in certain cost categories like spares and crew and was more pronounced during the Q1 23’ and less so during Q3 23’.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 were $9.9 million and $40.2 million, respectively, compared to $15.6 million and $40.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The $5.7 million, or 37%, decrease in voyage expenses was mainly due to the decrease in spot days. The $0.1 million decrease in vessels’ operating expenses despite the reduction in fleet size was primarily the result of cost overruns in certain cost categories like spares and crew and was more pronounced during the Q1 23’ and less so during Q3 23’. Drydocking costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were $2.6 million and $2.3 million, respectively. The costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 mainly related to the completed drydocking of three of the larger handysize vessels, while the costs for the same period of last year related to the drydocking of five vessels.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were $2.6 million and $2.3 million, respectively. The costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 mainly related to the completed drydocking of three of the larger handysize vessels, while the costs for the same period of last year related to the drydocking of five vessels. General and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were $3.7 million and $2.6 million, respectively. The change is mainly attributed to the increase in stock based compensation expense.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were $3.7 million and $2.6 million, respectively. The change is mainly attributed to the increase in stock based compensation expense. Depreciation for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $18.1 million, a $2.9 million decrease from $21.0 million for the same period of last year, due to the decrease in the average number of our vessels.

the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $18.1 million, a $2.9 million decrease from $21.0 million for the same period of last year, due to the decrease in the average number of our vessels. Impairment loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $2.8 million relating to two vessels, for which the Company has entered into separate agreements to sell them to third parties.

Impairment loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $0.5 million relating to one vessel, for which the Company had entered into an agreement to sell and subsequently delivered to its new owner.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $2.8 million relating to two vessels, for which the Company has entered into separate agreements to sell them to third parties. Impairment loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 was $0.5 million relating to one vessel, for which the Company had entered into an agreement to sell and subsequently delivered to its new owner. Gain on sale of vessels for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $7.6 million, which was primarily due to the sale of seven of the Company’s vessels.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $7.6 million, which was primarily due to the sale of seven of the Company’s vessels. Interest and finance costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were $7.6 million and $8.7 million respectively. Despite increases in interest rates during that period, interest costs fell mainly due to the decrease of our outstanding indebtedness.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 were $7.6 million and $8.7 million respectively. Despite increases in interest rates during that period, interest costs fell mainly due to the decrease of our outstanding indebtedness. Interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was $2.8 million and $0.4 million, respectively. The six fold increase is mainly attributed to increases in interest rates and in our average cash and cash equivalents including deposits over the corresponding period.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was $2.8 million and $0.4 million, respectively. The six fold increase is mainly attributed to increases in interest rates and in our average cash and cash equivalents including deposits over the corresponding period. Equity earnings in joint ventures for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was a gain of $11.4 million and a gain of $9.7 million, respectively. The $1.7 million increase from the same period of last year is mainly due to a gain on sale of one of the Medium Gas carriers owned by one of our joint ventures.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 was a gain of $11.4 million and a gain of $9.7 million, respectively. The $1.7 million increase from the same period of last year is mainly due to a gain on sale of one of the Medium Gas carriers owned by one of our joint ventures. As a result of the above, the Company reported a net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 of $43.0 million, compared to a net income of $26.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 an increase of $16.4 million, or 62%. The weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic, as of September 30, 2023 and 2022 was 37.8 million and 37.9 million, respectively.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 of $43.0 million, compared to a net income of $26.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 an increase of $16.4 million, or 62%. The outstanding, basic, as of September 30, 2023 and 2022 was 37.8 million and 37.9 million, respectively. Earnings per share, basic, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 amounted to $1.12 compared to earnings per share, basic, of $0.70 for the same period of last year.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 amounted to $1.12 compared to earnings per share, basic, of $0.70 for the same period of last year. Adjusted net income was $40.0 million, or $1.04 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to adjusted net income of $26.1 million, or $0.69 per share, for the same period of last year, an increase of $13.9 million, or 53%.

was $40.0 million, or $1.04 per share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to adjusted net income of $26.1 million, or $0.69 per share, for the same period of last year, an increase of $13.9 million, or 53%. EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 amounted to $66.0 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below.

for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 amounted to $66.0 million. Reconciliations of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income are set forth below. An average of 30.1 vessels were owned by the Company during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 35.0 vessels for the same period of 2022.

As of September 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) amounted to $79.8 million and total debt amounted to $127.7 million.

Fleet Update Since Previous Announcement

The Company announced the conclusion of the following chartering arrangements (of three or more months duration):

· A three-year time charter extension for its 2018 built LPG carrier Eco Freeze, until May 2027.

· A three-year time charter extension for its 2018 built LPG carrier Eco Ice, until Sep 2027.

· A three-year time charter extension for its 2011 built LPG carrier Gas Myth, until Jan 2027.

· A twelve months time charter extension for its 2007 built LPG carrier Gas Flawless, until Dec 2024.

· A twelve months time charter extension for its 2014 built LPG carrier Eco Invictus, until Oct 2024.

· A twelve months time charter extension for its 2021 built LPG carrier Eco Blizzard, until Oct 2024.

· A six months time charter extension for its 2016 built LPG carrier Eco Nical, until Apr 2024.

· A six months time charter extension for its 2016 built LPG carrier Eco Alice, until Mar 2024.

· A six months time charter for its 2018 built LPG carrier Eco Arctic, until Mar 2024.

· A twelve months time charter for its LPG carrier Eco Oracle, to be delivered in Jan 2024.

· A twelve months time charter for its LPG carrier Eco Wizard, to be delivered in Jan 2024.

As of November 2023, the Company has total contracted revenues of approximately $195 million.

For the remainder of the year 2023, the Company has about 85% of fleet days secured under period contracts, and 50% for the year 2024.

On October 6, 2023, the 40,000 cbm vessel newbuilding Eco Sorcerer was delivered in Korea to our joint venture. The vessel has been deployed on a twelve-month time charter.

Board Chairman Michael Jolliffe Commented

2023 has turned out to be a tremendous year for gas shipping overall and especially for StealthGas. So far for the first nine months of 2023 we have reported our strongest performance on record, with a basic EPS of $1.12. For the third quarter, in what normally would be a seasonally weak quarter, we reported net income of $15.7 million, the second-best quarter on record, only surpassed by the first quarter of this year. As the market is firming we took advantage of the momentum and entered into a number of long period charters some with durations as long as three years thus securing part of our future revenues. We have thus extended the duration of our contract coverage to over 50% for 2024.

Also part of our strategy is deleveraging, and so far during this year we have more than halved our outstanding debt, repaying $151 million and greatly reducing our interest rate expenses in the process while at the same time keeping 15 out of the 27 vessels debt-free. At the same time we sought to expand the repurchase of shares with an additional $10 million as we used the initial $15 million, and during a short period of time we have so far repurchased over 10% of the outstanding shares with the aim to return value to our shareholders. The market remains firm as we are entering the seasonally stronger winter months and is buoyant for the larger sized vessels, in what we hope will prove a well-timed diversification of the fleet with the addition of larger sized vessels. We believe we are well positioned to benefit from strong markets and to continue to generate shareholder value.

About STEALTHGAS INC.

StealthGas Inc. is a ship-owning company serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry. StealthGas Inc. has a fleet of 33 LPG carriers, including six Joint Venture vessels in the water, and two 40,000 cbm newbuilding Medium Gas Carriers to be delivered by the end of Q1 2024. These LPG vessels have a total capacity of 397,747 cubic meters (cbm). StealthGas Inc.’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and trade under the symbol “GASS.”

Fleet List

For information on our fleet and further information:

Fleet Data:

The following key indicators highlight the Company’s operating performance during the periods ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2023.

FLEET DATA Q3 2022 Q3 2023 9M 2022 9M 2023 Average number of vessels (1) 34.0 27.6 35.0 30.1 Period end number of owned vessels in fleet 34 27 34 27 Total calendar days for fleet (2) 3,128 2,537 9,559 8,214 Total voyage days for fleet (3) 3,028 2,529 9,420 8,125 Fleet utilization (4) 96.8% 99.7% 98.5% 98.9% Total charter days for fleet (5) 2,185 2,351 7,814 7,337 Total spot market days for fleet (6) 843 178 1,606 788 Fleet operational utilization (7) 87.9% 96.9% 92.5% 96.6%

1) Average number of vessels is the number of owned vessels that constituted our fleet for the relevant period, as measured by the sum of the number of days each vessel was a part of our fleet during the period divided by the number of calendar days in that period.

2) Total calendar days for fleet are the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period including off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

3) Total voyage days for fleet reflect the total days the vessels we operated were in our possession for the relevant period net of off-hire days associated with major repairs, drydockings or special or intermediate surveys.

4) Fleet utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels were available for revenue generating voyage days, and is determined by dividing voyage days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

5) Total charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on time or bareboat charters for the relevant period.

6) Total spot market charter days for fleet are the number of voyage days the vessels operated on spot market charters for the relevant period.

7) Fleet operational utilization is the percentage of time that our vessels generated revenue, and is determined by dividing voyage days excluding commercially idle days by fleet calendar days for the relevant period.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS:

Adjusted net income represents net income before gain on derivatives excluding swap interest paid/received, impairment loss, net gain/loss on sale of vessels and share based compensation. EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income and depreciation. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before interest and finance costs, interest income, depreciation, impairment loss, net gain/loss on sale of vessels, share based compensation and gain on derivatives.

Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted net income divided by the weighted average number of shares. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS may not be comparable to that reported by other companies in the shipping or other industries. In evaluating Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income and Adjusted EPS, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted EPS are included herein because they are a basis, upon which we and our investors assess our financial performance. They allow us to present our performance from period to period on a comparable basis and provide investors with a means of better evaluating and understanding our operating performance.

(Expressed in United States Dollars,

except number of shares) Third Quarter Ended

September 30th, Nine Months Period Ended

September 30th, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Net Income - Adjusted Net Income Net income 6,733,657 15,740,616 26,552,524 43,047,783 Less gain on derivatives (713,507 ) (197,247 ) (1,779,309 ) (493,355 ) (Less)/Plus swap interest (paid)/received (8,844 ) 217,754 (90,425 ) 607,042 (Less)/Plus (gain)/loss on sale of vessels, net -- (4,719,796 ) 408,637 (7,645,781 ) Plus impairment loss -- -- 529,532 2,816,873 Plus share based compensation 85,529 920,688 525,260 1,649,189 Adjusted Net Income 6,096,835 11,962,015 26,146,219 39,981,751 Net income - EBITDA Net income 6,733,657 15,740,616 26,552,524 43,047,783 Plus interest and finance costs 3,549,687 2,481,489 8,668,720 7,612,283 Less interest income (306,815 ) (834,799 ) (378,193 ) (2,759,952 ) Plus depreciation 6,929,887 5,549,825 20,982,015 18,141,842 EBITDA 16,906,416 22,937,131 55,825,066 66,041,956 Net income - Adjusted EBITDA Net income 6,733,657 15,740,616 26,552,524 43,047,783 Less gain on derivatives (713,507 ) (197,247 ) (1,779,309 ) (493,355 ) (Less)/Plus (gain)/loss on sale of vessels, net -- (4,719,796 ) 408,637 (7,645,781 ) Plus impairment loss -- -- 529,532 2,816,873 Plus share based compensation 85,529 920,688 525,260 1,649,189 Plus interest and finance costs 3,549,687 2,481,489 8,668,720 7,612,283 Less interest income (306,815 ) (834,799 ) (378,193 ) (2,759,952 ) Plus depreciation 6,929,887 5,549,825 20,982,015 18,141,842 Adjusted EBITDA 16,278,438 18,940,776 55,509,186 62,368,882 EPS - Adjusted EPS Net income 6,733,657 15,740,616 26,552,524 43,047,783 Adjusted net income 6,096,835 11,962,015 26,146,219 39,981,751 Weighted average number of shares, basic 37,924,542 37,332,943 37,891,672 37,815,107 EPS - Basic 0.18 0.41 0.70 1.12 Adjusted EPS 0.16 0.31 0.69 1.04





StealthGas Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income

(Expressed in United States Dollars, except for number of shares)

Quarters Ended

September 30, Nine Month Periods Ended

September 30, 2022 2023 2022 2023 Revenues Revenues 34,885,398 34,653,846 110,031,503 109,388,521 Expenses Voyage expenses 6,342,084 1,951,151 14,295,103 8,550,984 Voyage expenses - related party 431,035 426,428 1,354,552 1,353,380 Vessels' operating expenses 13,862,097 12,102,515 39,560,293 39,516,125 Vessels' operating expenses - related party 259,500 199,000 774,450 703,000 Drydocking costs 1,770,727 62,409 2,347,352 2,614,010 Management fees - related party 1,338,145 1,072,119 3,910,830 3,483,120 General and administrative expenses 820,599 1,652,958 2,588,510 3,673,358 Depreciation 6,929,887 5,549,825 20,982,015 18,141,842 Impairment loss -- -- 529,532 2,816,873 Net (gain)/loss on sale of vessels -- (4,719,796 ) 408,637 (7,645,781 ) Total expenses 31,754,074 18,296,609 86,751,274 73,206,911 Income from operations 3,131,324 16,357,237 23,280,229 36,181,610 Other (expenses)/income Interest and finance costs (3,549,687 ) (2,481,489 ) (8,668,720 ) (7,612,283 ) Gain on derivatives 713,507 197,247 1,779,309 493,355 Interest income 306,815 834,799 378,193 2,759,952 Foreign exchange gain/(loss) 38,352 (29,894 ) 83,057 (162,893 ) Other expenses, net (2,491,013 ) (1,479,337 ) (6,428,161 ) (4,521,869 ) Income before equity in earnings of investees 640,311 14,877,900 16,852,068 31,659,741 Equity earnings in joint ventures 6,093,346 862,716 9,700,456 11,388,042 Net Income 6,733,657 15,740,616 26,552,524 43,047,783 Earnings per share - Basic & Diluted 0.18 0.41 0.70 1.12 Weighted average number of shares - Basic 37,924,542 37,332,943 37,891,672 37,815,107 - Diluted 37,924,542 37,436,333 37,891,672 37,855,518





StealthGas Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

December 31, September 30, 2022 2023 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 55,770,823 73,216,142 Short term investments 26,500,000 -- Trade and other receivables 4,630,536 3,754,076 Other current assets 270,514 43,224 Claims receivable 182,141 55,475 Inventories 3,064,011 1,844,197 Advances and prepayments 681,413 1,669,215 Restricted cash 2,519,601 667,458 Vessel held for sale 11,107,182 34,879,925 Total current assets 104,726,221 116,129,712 Non current assets Advances for vessel acquisitions 23,400,000 23,400,000 Operating lease right-of-use assets -- 124,268 Vessels, net 628,478,453 509,862,136 Other receivables 162,872 44,046 Restricted cash 10,864,520 5,916,169 Investments in joint ventures 46,632,720 38,742,762 Deferred finance charges 165,666 1,015,456 Fair value of derivatives 7,102,855 2,711,898 Total non current assets 716,807,086 581,816,735 Total assets 821,533,307 697,946,447 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Payable to related parties 2,476,663 2,119,288 Trade accounts payable 11,838,243 9,112,796 Accrued liabilities 6,923,992 4,468,024 Operating lease liabilities -- 96,062 Deferred income 5,234,978 3,839,245 Current portion of long-term debt 30,083,806 16,614,811 Total current liabilities 56,557,682 36,250,226 Non current liabilities Operating lease liabilities -- 28,206 Deferred income 21,451 109,734 Long-term debt 247,028,823 111,077,917 Total non current liabilities 247,050,274 111,215,857 Total liabilities 303,607,956 147,466,083 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Capital stock 435,274 445,104 Treasury stock (25,373,380 ) (34,189,223 ) Additional paid-in capital 443,620,122 446,006,981 Retained earnings 94,056,852 137,104,635 Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,186,483 1,112,867 Total stockholders' equity 517,925,351 550,480,364 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 821,533,307 697,946,447





StealthGas Inc.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Expressed in United States Dollars)

Nine Month Periods Ended

September 30, 2022 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income for the period 26,552,524 43,047,783 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 20,982,015 18,141,842 Amortization of deferred finance charges 698,877 1,263,253 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 63,026 70,636 Share based compensation 525,260 1,649,189 Change in fair value of derivatives (1,869,734 ) 317,341 Equity earnings in joint ventures (9,700,456 ) (11,388,042 ) Dividends received from joint ventures 9,486,900 14,589,215 Impairment loss 529,532 2,816,873 Loss/(Gain) on sale of vessels 408,637 (7,645,781 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: (Increase)/decrease in Trade and other receivables (1,312,432 ) 995,286 Other current assets (138,561 ) 227,290 Claims receivable (500,249 ) -- Inventories (2,786,366 ) 1,500,675 Changes in operating lease liabilities (63,026 ) (70,636 ) Advances and prepayments (631,944 ) (987,802 ) Increase/(decrease) in Balances with related parties 3,617,682 (354,739 ) Trade accounts payable 3,449,280 (2,653,718 ) Accrued liabilities 1,353,075 (1,206,302 ) Deferred income (665,410 ) (1,307,450 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 49,998,630 59,004,913 Cash flows from investing activities Insurance proceeds 282,787 126,666 Advances for vessels acquisitions (23,400,000 ) -- Proceeds from sale of vessels, net 23,887,379 80,109,781 Acquisition and improvement of vessels (780,217 ) (71,729 ) Maturity in short term investments 8,066,100 26,500,000 Advances to joint ventures -- (2,636 ) Return of investments from joint ventures -- 4,688,785 Net cash provided by investing activities 8,056,049 111,350,867 Cash flows from financing activities Additional paid-in capital -- 747,500 Stock repurchase (8,815,843 ) Deferred finance charges paid (534,600 ) (988,166 ) Advances from joint ventures 3,129,801 -- Advances to joint ventures (4,266,484 ) -- Loan repayments (75,913,139 ) (150,654,446 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 59,400,000 -- Net cash used in financing activities (18,184,422 ) (159,710,955 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 39,870,257 10,644,825 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 45,700,537 69,154,944 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 85,570,794 79,799,769 Cash breakdown Cash and cash equivalents 72,660,000 73,216,142 Restricted cash, current 2,335,892 667,458 Restricted cash, non current 10,574,902 5,916,169 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statements of cash flows 85,570,794 79,799,769

