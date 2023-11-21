Canadian Credit Union Association Gathers Financial Leaders and Policymakers in Ottawa to Advocate for 11 Million Credit Union Members

Ottawa, ON, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Credit Union Association (CCUA) is excited to announce its annual Hike the Hill, an event that brings together key figures from the credit union sector and government officials from across the country to discuss the future of Canada's financial landscape. This year's event will take place on November 23, 2023, focusing on building a more dynamic and competitive financial sector.

"As we gather in Ottawa for the annual Hike the Hill, we're charting a course for the future of Canada's financial sector. Our commitment is to ensure that the financial landscape in Canada remains dynamic, competitive, and innovative while preserving the stability and regulatory excellence that has been the cornerstone of our industry. With nearly 11 million credit union members across the country, we are dedicated to fostering a policy landscape that promotes competition over concentration and empowers Canadian consumers with choice and affordability,” CCUA President and CEO Jeff Guthrie says.

On November 23, 2023, as part of this event, CCUA will host a press briefing featuring Michael Hatch, Vice President of Government Relations, CCUA. This media availability provides a unique opportunity for journalists to engage with Mr. Hatch, gain insights into the credit union sector's vision, and understand the role of credit unions in Canadian communities.

In an op-ed published earlier this week in the Hill Times, Hatch emphasized the importance of a competitive and dynamic financial sector while maintaining robust regulation.

"The old maxim that we’ve traded dynamism and competition for stability in financial services in Canada is a false one,” Mr. Hatch says. "We can have both a dynamic, competitive, consumer-facing financial sector in this country without sacrificing the world-class regulation from which we have all benefitted for decades."

The financial services industry in Canada is undergoing a slow-motion revolution, with technology advancing faster than the policies and regulations that govern it. Without proper policy design, competition in the sector could be at risk, leading to concentration, fewer choices, and higher costs for consumers. Credit union leaders will be in Ottawa advocating on behalf of their almost 11 million members for a policy landscape that fosters a robust credit union and fintech sector, promoting competition over concentration.

Media availability

Date: Thursday, November 23, 2023

Time: 9 a.m.

Location: Room 135-B, West Block, Parliament Hill, Ottawa

Participation in the question and answer portion of this event is in person or via Zoom, and is for accredited members of the Press Gallery only. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact pressres2@parl.gc.ca for temporary access.

