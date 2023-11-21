CMUV Bancorp Announces 20% Increase in the Quarterly Dividend

EL CENTRO, CA, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - The Board of Directors of CMUV Bancorp (CMUV), the bank holding company for Community Valley Bank, has approved a $0.12 4th Quarter cash dividend per common share. The dividend will be payable on December 29, 2023 to all shareholders of record on December 7, 2023. This is a $0.02 increase from previous quarterly dividends.



Jon A Edney

7603521889

mediarelations@yourcvb.com