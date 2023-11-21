Appen Teams Up with AWS to Drive AI Innovation

Collaboration with the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center strengthens Appen’s human-centric solutions for enterprise AI

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appen Limited (ASX:APX), a leading provider of high-quality data for the AI lifecycle, has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its primary cloud for its AI solutions and innovation. The companies are expanding their relationship with a multi-year agreement as Appen develops new enterprise solutions for AI data sourcing, annotation and model evaluation.



Appen uniquely enables the efficient and effective alliance of humans and AI, empowering hyperscalers and enterprises to safely build and innovate. Market-leading generative AI products require exceptional performance, and their success hinges on a platform to enable AI lifecycle tasks such as training data of impeccable quality. Appen’s AI data platform assembles and qualifies internal and external teams of experts from 170+ countries speaking 235+ languages for AI projects spanning nearly every industry. Through its longstanding relationship with AWS, Appen uses the cloud for computing, storage, networking, database management, and notably, AWS's machine learning and AI capabilities to power the Appen Data Annotation Platform.

With this expanded relationship, Appen is integrating cutting-edge services from AWS to strengthen its AI data platform, which serves as the interface between humans and AI. Appen is now working with the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center to develop a new Appen solution, Assessment AI, to address the challenge of qualifying domain experts at scale.

To design Assessment AI, Appen is using Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service on AWS for building generative AI applications, to rapidly create assessments in multiple languages and specializations. This will enhance the platform’s ability to swiftly qualify experts. Appen is also leveraging Amazon CodeWhisperer, an AI-powered coding companion, to boost Appen developers’ productivity. Assessment AI accelerates the assessment process, upholds its integrity, and, ultimately, results in significant resource savings for customers. The streamlined onboarding process will also expand Appen’s access to millions of contributors across languages and cultures for customers seeking to build responsible AI. Launching in early 2024, the tool stands at the forefront of evaluation technology, enabling intuitive interaction and seamless integration.

“Human-AI collaboration is core to what we do at Appen,” said Armughan Ahmad, CEO, Appen. “This new effort with the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center is a game-changer for enterprises building safe and trusted AI applications. Our AI data platform serves as a gateway to safely, securely and reliably orchestrate human-enabled AI lifecycle tasks. Together with Amazon, we are shaping the future of AI collaboration centered around critical areas such as RLHF, Red Teaming, Benchmarking and A/B Testing.Humans are the architects of safety and the driving force behind innovation, which is why we built a platform meticulously designed with human interactions in mind. We are redefining how humans work with AI, as it is core to every enterprise’s AI process.”

As part of Appen’s relationship with AWS, Bobby Smith, VP of Engineering and IT at Appen, will speak on the "Innovate to Optimize" panel at this year's AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas, NV, along with other top industry leaders. Smith will discuss the impactful strategies implemented in 2023 that markedly streamlined Appen's AWS resources, facilitating reinvestment in cutting-edge AI/ML developments. His insights will highlight the mutually reinforcing dynamic of efficiency and innovation, reflecting Appen's commitment to leveraging cost savings for advancing joint AI/ML projects with AWS.

“We are delighted to work closely with Appen, as they advance their generative AI capabilities with Assessment AI,” said Sri Elaprolu, global head of the AWS Generative AI Innovation Center, which pairs customers with AWS AI/ML science and strategy experts. “We share Appen’s human-in-the-loop approach to AI and look forward to seeing customers benefit from this new solution.”

Appen is also a member of the Amazon Partner Network (APN) and offers the Appen Data Annotation Platform (ADAP) on the AWS Marketplace.

About Appen

Appen (ASX:APX) is the global leader in data for the AI Lifecycle with more than 27 years’ experience in data sourcing, annotation and model evaluation. Through our expertise, platform and global crowd, we enable organizations to launch the world’s most innovative artificial intelligence products with speed and at scale. Appen maintains the industry’s most advanced AI-assisted data annotation platform and boasts a global crowd of more than 1 million contributors worldwide, speaking more than 235 languages. Our products and services make Appen a trusted partner to leaders in technology, automotive, finance, retail, healthcare and government. Appen has customers and offices globally.