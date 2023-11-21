Resiliant and Carahsoft Partner to Make Immutable Identity Access Management Solutions Available to the Public Sector

Government Agencies Now Able to Easily Procure Next Generation Digital Identity and Cybersecurity Products

DAVIE, Fla. and RESTON, Va., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resiliant and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Resiliant’s Master Government Aggregator®, making its next generation digital identity and cybersecurity solutions available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Cooperative Purchasing Alliance (NCPA) and OMNIA Partners contracts.



“We are thrilled to join forces with Carahsoft to expand the reach of our cost-effective, customer- privacy-centric digital ID authentication products into the Public Sector market,” said Marc Duthoit, CEO at Resiliant. “This partnership paves the way for Government agencies to easily access and integrate cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, granting them the power to oversee, safeguard and control access to protected resources across the entire user journey lifecycle.”

Resiliant harnesses the power of blockchain and AI technology to create cost-effective and secure password-less ID authentication products that prioritize the customer experience. Resiliant‘s Unique (patented) Digital Identity, is employing blockchain technology to ensure that sensitive user data remains unexposed and is not stored in the cloud, which enables the seamless transfer of information without compromising user credentials. Resiliant enhances agency efficiency by offering a one-time onboarding process for multiple individuals across the web, servers, networks and devices. All Resiliant solutions automatically comply with privacy regulations, data management standards (GDPR, ISO) and zero trust architecture models (NIST, CISA, EO 14028) by nature of the system and its features.

Resiliant offers Government agencies a complete integrated ID Management solution that verifies employees’ identities without invading their privacy. RESILIANT ID, a blockchain-based Digital ID, guarantees precise access control, ensuring that only authorized individuals can access specific applications at the appropriate times and for legitimate reasons. The mobile solution seamlessly integrates with all Government agencies, regardless of where personnel may be working.

“The addition of Resiliant’s identity access management solutions to our offerings marks an exciting new development,” said Steve Jacyna, Director of Emerging Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “In an era characterized by ongoing remote work and escalating cyberthreats, protecting digital assets and data is imperative for the Public Sector. Collaborating with Resiliant and our reseller partners, we will provide Government agencies with the digital identity verification and cybersecurity products they need to keep their virtual assets safe.”

Resiliant’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NCPA Contract NCPA01-86 and OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 871-8548 or Resiliant@carahsoft.com.

About Resiliant

RESILIANT™ is the pioneer of blockchain based Digital Identity and has developed the first patented Digital Secure Unforgeable Identity to enhance the consumer experience, restore consumer trust, protect privacy and support user mobility in a variety of environments. RESILIANT IAM Solutions allow government and enterprise to proactively control access to the front-door without sacrificing user privacy. For more information, visit www.carahsoft.com/resiliant.

Contact

Victoria Cerrone

(407) 758-3539

vcerrone@resiliant.com

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio features more than 135 technology vendors. The dedicated Cybersecurity team at Carahsoft’s dedicated Cybersecurity Team and resellers specialize in providing sales and marketing expertise and training for Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Data Security, Risk & Compliance and more to safeguard organizations’ cyber ecosystems. Learn more about Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity solutions here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, Zero Trust, Healthcare Technology, Customer Experience and Engagement, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com



