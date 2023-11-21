Nexxen Launches TV Viewership Audiences in U.K., Expands TV Intelligence Offering in U.S.

The new and expanded data-driven solutions are designed to enhance audience targeting across channels

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, a global, unified advertising technology platform with deep expertise in video and Connected TV (“CTV”), today announced the launch of TV Viewership Audiences across the United Kingdom, as well as the expansion of its broader TV Intelligence offering in the United States – a suite of targeting, planning and measurement capabilities , rooted in contextual and exclusive automatic content recognition (“ACR”) data. Both the launch and expansion are the result of the consolidation and integration of TV targeting and measurement solutions into the company’s Nexxen Discovery platform and demand-side platform (“DSP”).



As consumer preferences evolve and streaming services continue to gain traction, particularly in the U.K., advertisers must adapt to effectively reach and engage audiences across linear and streaming platforms. Built to enable brands to reach and measure audiences with precision and scale, Nexxen’s TV Viewership Audiences leverages exclusive ACR data to create custom segments based on linear and streaming behaviours, in line with the fast-changing media landscape.

It is one of three key pillars within Nexxen’s TV Intelligence offering, which include:

TV Planning & Insights – Proprietary planning tools that help solve the challenge of who to reach and where to reach them across linear and streaming environments

Proprietary planning tools that help solve the challenge of who to reach and where to reach them across linear and streaming environments TV Viewership Audiences (also known as TV Activations) – Robust TV targeting offerings that deliver precise, representative and scalable reach leveraging TV viewership data, in-content-based attributes or media adjacency within linear, CTV and over-the-top (“OTT”)

Robust TV targeting offerings that deliver precise, representative and scalable reach leveraging TV viewership data, in-content-based attributes or media adjacency within linear, CTV and over-the-top (“OTT”) TV Measurement – A blend of in-house and partner-supported measurement solutions that tie campaign activation to marketing goals across linear, CTV and digital



Together, these solutions offer a boon to advertising clients who want to extend their reach across CTV and digital screens as well as those who want to understand the impact of their linear and digital campaigns on key business outcomes (e.g., tune-in, foot traffic, conversions, actions). TV Planning and Insights and TV Measurement are both expected to launch in the U.K. in 2024.

"In a world where every screen is a potential touchpoint, Nexxen is offering the compass and map to navigate the evolving landscape of TV viewership,” said Jessica La Rosa, Vice President, TV Partnerships and Strategy at Nexxen. “Through our expanded TV Intelligence solutions and TV Viewership Audiences launch in the U.K., we’re setting a new benchmark for precision and insight in cross-platform advertising."

About Nexxen

Under the parent Company Tremor International (AIM / NASDAQ: TRMR), Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize video and Connected TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Comprised of a demand-side platform (DSP), supply-side platform (SSP), ad server and data management platform (DMP), Nexxen delivers a flexible and unified technology stack with advanced and exclusive data at its core. Our robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to reach their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be. For more information, visit www.nexxen.com

