CUEN – Cuentas Unveils State-of-the-Art Disaster-Resilient Buildings in Florida, tapping into a $2.1 Trillion Market to Reshape Real Estate's Future

Cuentas Casa, the building division of the company has completed of its first ninety-six-unit multifamily development, utilizing groundbreaking construction technology, marks a significant departure from traditional methods and heralds a new era in building design

Revolutionizing the real estate landscape, Cuentas, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUEN & CUENW) is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking milestone in innovation. The company proudly revealed a state-of-the-art multifamily building using natural disaster-resilient building technology. This cutting-edge development marks CUEN as a leader in pioneering resilient infrastructure, ensuring a safer and more secure future for homeowners in the United States, and demonstrating its steadfast dedication to providing affordable, sustainable, and reliable housing solutions.

MIAMI BEACH, FL, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cuentas, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUEN & CUENW), the foremost developer of fully integrated cybersecurity, telecommunications, and financial applications for the unbanked and underbanked Hispanic market, has released a management update highlighting the use of a pioneering construction method, reminiscent of interlocking LEGO bricks. This method forms entire structures engineered to withstand natural disasters, boasting top-tier ratings for hurricane and earthquake resistance. This marks the initial phase of Cuentas' visionary goal to revolutionize housing affordability through innovative construction practices.

In a significant management update, Mr. Arik Maimon, CEO of Cuentas, shared insights into the company's triumphant foray into real estate investments and the strategic alliance with RENCO. The completion of its inaugural ninety-six-unit multifamily development using revolutionary construction technology represents a departure from traditional methods.

This milestone has garnered extensive media coverage, with a special focus on core products manufactured with naturally occurring raw materials and recycled products in an environmentally friendly process. A video coverage by a leading US news outlet showcases the Lakewood Village project, highlighting its versatility, departure from traditional materials, efficient construction, and cost-effectiveness. A video of the completed project and the use of the technology is available at: Cuentas Real Estate .

Lakewood Village Project





Renco USA, a Florida-based company with nine patents, has developed a state-of-the-art structural building system comprising interlocking composite building units. These units join to form monolithic structures, are cost-effective compared to traditional materials, are self-supporting, lightweight, and environmentally friendly. Cuentas has secured a ten-year agreement to leverage Renco's technology, solidifying a strategically tight partnership for joint project development. A copy of the announcement can be found here: Cuentas and Renco Supply Agreement

In a significant move, management has invested in a 26-acre property in Tampa, Florida, and is planning a collaborative three hundred sixty-unit complex, branded Cuentas Casa. This investment underscores Cuentas' commitment to sustainable, environmentally resilient, and durable construction, with a remarkable 63% equity participation in the project.

Mr. Maimon, CEO, emphasized, "The investments in Lakewood Village and our new project in Tampa stand as a testament to our management's visionary approach and the strategic selection of this groundbreaking building technology. Our commitment to expanding Cuentas into the lucrative rental income real estate sector is bolstered by the cost-effectiveness and rapid construction capabilities of Renco's technology, ensuring the provision of affordable and quality housing."

Cuentas continues to excel in delivering strategic technology solutions within sectors that provide essential services to the general public, enhancing people's lifestyles. This revolutionary leap forward signifies our commitment to redefine the way we envision, construct, and interact with the spaces that shape everyday life.

Looking ahead, Cuentas is poised to seamlessly integrate future resident services, including Cuentas Mobile, Cuentas Fintech, Cuentas Casa, secure financial services, and business and personal cybersecurity applications, creating a holistic and innovative living experience for our residents.

