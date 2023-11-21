Renowned artists from the Central Academy of Fine Arts will give talks on art innovation in the age of AI at UM

MACAU, November 21 - As part of the University Lecture Series, the University of Macau (UM) will hold three lectures under the theme ‘art innovation in the age of AI’. The talks feature three renowned artists and educators from the Central Academy of Fine Arts (CAFA), who will delve into various artistic fields. The talks will be conducted in Mandarin. All are welcome to join.

The first lecture, titled ‘Artificial Intelligence and Artistic Creation: A New Paradigm of Materials, Process and Painting’ will be held at 3:30pm on 22 November at Ho Yin Conference Hall (N6-G010), with Prof Ma Lu as the speaker. As an accomplished oil painter, Prof Ma is former dean of the School of Plastic Arts at CAFA. He will explore the new paradigm of art creation in the age of AI from the aspects of materials, process and painting. Moreover, he will share his experiences and insights in oil painting creation. Prof Li Jun, chair professor and head of the Department of Art and Design at UM, will be the moderator.

The second lecture, titled ‘From Brush and Ink to the World—The Novelty of Ink Painting’, will be held at 3:30pm on 23 November at Ho Yin Conference Hall (N6-G010), with Prof Liu Qinghe as the speaker. As a renowned ink artist, Prof Liu is former dean of the School of Chinese Paintings at CAFA. He will analyse the innovative potential of ink painting by examining the nature, characteristics and development history of ink. In addition, he will share his exploratory journey and practice in ink art. Prof Yao Jingming, full professor in the Department of Portuguese at UM, will be the moderator. Interested individuals can register at: https://isw.um.edu.mo/evm/register/uls_1123.

The third lecture, titled ‘Thinking Matters—The Innovation of Art Education’, will be held at 3:30pm on 24 November at Ho Yin Conference Hall (N6-G010), with Prof Li Fan as the speaker. As a renowned artist and art educator, Prof Li is deputy director of the Department of Printmaking at CAFA. He will discuss the innovative aspects of art education, focusing on its purpose, content and methods. He will also share his philosophy and practical experiences in art education. Prof Wang Qingjie, University of Macau Development Foundation Distinguished Professor of Philosophy and Religions Studies and associate dean of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities at UM, will be the moderator. Interested individuals can register at: https://isw.um.edu.mo/evm/register/uls_1124.

The three lectures will offer a rare opportunity for UM members and the general public to attend captivating talks by three esteemed experts from CAFA. The talks will explore the trends and challenges of art innovation in the age of AI. Attendees will have the chance to gain valuable insights and engage in meaningful discussions and interactions with the speakers. For enquiries, please contact Mr Wong at 8822 8431.