Global coalition launches platform to empower Israeli tech during crisis

The “Circles of Dialogue” platform aims to empower the Israeli tech ecosystem and minimize the economic impact of war in the region.

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global coalition of tech companies, entrepreneurs, angel and institutional investors including Cross River Bank , Financial Technology Partners , Ignia , Kiara Capital, Lion Investment Partners , NYCA , Propel Ventures , Rapyd , SaaS Ventures , Target Globa l, TechnoArt , ThriveDX , and Willowtree Investments has unveiled Circles of Dialogue , an online platform and community network dedicated to supporting the Israeli tech ecosystem impacted by the Israel-Hamas war.



Since its inception, over 200 startup companies have registered to receive support through the platform. The coalition aims to provide access to more than $100M in immediate investment capital and free services. Learn more at the COD global online event , November 29th at 12pm EST. See video .

“This is a critical moment for the Start Nation, but Israeli innovation and technology continues to be ripe for lucrative investments,” said investor Ron Suber, a former President of Prosper Marketplace. “I wholeheartedly believe in the mission of Circles of Dialogue to ensure the progress made in the last decade does not falter. We want to reinforce our existing investments and instill confidence in the market for the next generation of Israeli tech companies.”

“This is an opportunity for the global community to join successful investors in supporting the Israeli tech sector, which has and will continue to drive transformative innovation,” said Circles of Dialogue co-founder Eric Rosenthal. “We believe that by mobilizing new and existing interest in Israel’s robust tech ecosystem, we can help minimize the impact of the current situation and help ensure continual growth into the future.”

The initiative offers free access to critical resources, capital formation networks, and expert advisors for Israeli tech companies to help them navigate the immediate crisis and thrive in the long term.

Israeli tech plays a critical role in the country's economy. According to Startup Nation Central, Israeli tech companies raised nearly $16B in 2022 and a record-breaking $27B in the prior year. The tech sector accounts for 18% of Israel’s gross domestic product. As the fifth largest tech ecosystem in the world, it is vital to the global economy.

The coalition’s objectives are to assist the Israeli tech sector in raising funds from venture capital as well as angel and institutional Investors, It aims to meet these objectives through three primary means:

1. Circles of Dialogue Online Community: An AI powered online marketplace that curates expertise, business support, capital and technical resources for the Israeli tech community.

2. Exclusive Networking Events & Regional Committees: Local tech hub leaders will drive events aimed at connecting the community and foster a dialogue.

3. Circles of Dialogue investment services: Offer accredited investors the opportunity to invest directly in tech companies with the support of the COD team through due diligence and investment management.

About Circles of Dialogue

Circles of Dialogue is a global coalition uniting tech entities and investors to support and empower the Israeli tech ecosystem. Rooted in the belief in collective benefits, the coalition emphasizes idea-sharing, resource collaboration, and networking. Committed to global empowerment, it leverages technical and business expertise as an apolitical platform. Join the community at Circles of Dialogue for shared goals beyond politics.

Sandra Fathi

Phone: +1 (201) 406-6150

Email: sandrafathi@gmail.com