Bank of Southern California Named as One of the 2023 Best Banks to Work For by American Banker

San Diego, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank of Southern California, N.A. (the “Bank”) the wholly owned subsidiary of Southern California Bancorp (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BCAL), announces the Bank has been named as one of American Banker’s 2023 Best Banks to Work For. The recognition is partially based on an employee survey conducted by the Best Companies Group to identify banks that excel at creating positive and supportive workplaces for employees. This is the 11th year the survey has been conducted and the first year Bank of Southern California has been honored, with the distinction of being one of only four banks located in Southern California to be named to this prestigious list and one of only 90 banks in the entire country to be recognized.



“It is truly an honor for Bank of Southern California to be named one of American Banker’s 2023 Best Banks to Work For, especially as the recognition is based in part on our own employees’ evaluation of the Company,” said David Rainer, Company and Bank Chairman and CEO. “We strive to create an employee-friendly and supportive culture at our Bank, and I am very proud that our efforts have been recognized. We are fortunate to have an extremely talented and dedicated team of bankers and support staff that provide exceptional customer service to our clients, as well as contribute to the development of their communities through volunteer work with local charitable organizations.”

The annual American Banker ranking recognizes financial institutions that have leadership teams that continually put their employees first and make having a collaborative workplace a priority. “The banks recognized on this list are trying hard to create workplaces that employees want to join,” said Chana R. Schoenberger, Editor-in-Chief of American Banker. “Especially during this moment when companies are experiencing a shift in how, where, and how much employees work, banks are paying attention to how they can best retain their people.”

The Best Banks to Work For list was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, and identifies, recognizes and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. Determining the Best Banks to Work For involves a two-step process. The first is a survey completed by employees that measures different areas of workplace satisfaction, such as their views on overall engagement, training and development and work environment. The second part is a review of each applicants’ policies and benefits. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking. To be considered for participation, banks had to have at least 50 employees working in the U.S. and been in business for a minimum of one year.

Full results of this year’s program are available online at American Banker and in the November issue of American Banker Magazine.

ABOUT SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA BANCORP AND BANK OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA, N.A.

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ: BCAL) is a registered bank holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. Bank of Southern California, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States (the “Bank”) and regulated by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern California Bancorp. Established in 2001 and headquartered in San Diego, California, the Bank offers a range of financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and small- to medium-sized businesses through its 13 branch offices serving Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Diego, and Ventura counties, as well as the Inland Empire. The Bank's solutions-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. Additional information is available at www.banksocal.com.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Kevin Mc Cabe

Bank of Southern California

kmccabe@banksocal.com

818.637.7065