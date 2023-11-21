Global Medical Literature Monitoring Services Market Size

Key players operating in the global medical literature monitoring services market include Clarivate, Tepsivo Oy, Qvigilance, Biologit, APCER Life Sciences Inc., Techsol Life Sciences, PrimeVigilance Ltd., Freyr, Pharmalex GmbH, and Arriello Ireland Ltd., among others.

Brooklyn, New York, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global medical literature monitoring services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2028.



Healthcare professionals and researchers are progressively depending on evidence-based practices to make well-informed decisions regarding patient care and treatment options. Having access to up-to-date and pertinent medical literature is vital for developing evidence-based guidelines and protocols, thereby fueling the demand for literature monitoring services.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Medical Literature Monitoring Services Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Trends

Advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning: Medical literature monitoring services increasingly leverage advanced NLP and machine learning algorithms. These technologies enhance the ability to extract valuable insights from vast amounts of medical literature. NLP helps in understanding and processing the complex language used in scientific articles, enabling more accurate identification of trends, emerging topics, and relationships between different studies.

Integration of Real-Time Monitoring and Alerts: The demand for real-time monitoring and instant alerts has been on the rise. Researchers, healthcare professionals, and pharmaceutical companies are looking for services that can provide immediate updates on newly published studies, clinical trials, or relevant information in their field of interest. The integration of real-time monitoring features allows users to stay current with the latest developments and make timely decisions based on emerging evidence.

Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the local literature monitoring segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period

As per the end user outlook, the pharmaceutical companies segment is analysed to be the largest segment during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global market

North America is analyzed to account for largest share of the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

By End User (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology and Biopharma Companies

Contract Research Organisations (CROs)

Medical Device Manufacturers

Others





By Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Global Literature Monitoring

Local Literature Monitoring

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central and South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





