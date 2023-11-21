Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,564 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,336 in the last 365 days.

NeuroPace to Present at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroPace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today announced will present at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference, taking place November 28-30 in New York, NY.

Joel Becker, NeuroPace’s Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate presentation on Tuesday, November 28 at 2:30pm ET, and management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast here. A webcast replay of the presentation will be available on the Events section of NeuroPace’s Investor website at https://investors.neuropace.com/news-and-events/events.

About NeuroPace, Inc.

Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

Investor Contact:
Jeremy Feffer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

NeuroPace to Present at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more