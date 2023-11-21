NeuroPace to Present at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroPace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today announced will present at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference, taking place November 28-30 in New York, NY.



Joel Becker, NeuroPace’s Chief Executive Officer, will provide a corporate presentation on Tuesday, November 28 at 2:30pm ET, and management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast here . A webcast replay of the presentation will be available on the Events section of NeuroPace’s Investor website at https://investors.neuropace.com/news-and-events/events .

