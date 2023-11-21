Organic Remedies Donates $62,250 to Support Pennsylvania Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children

Funds Raised During Company’s Second Annual PA CASA Golf Tournament Support the Important Work of the Pennsylvania Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children

CARLISLE, Pa., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Remedies, a medical marijuana cultivation and research organization based in south central Pennsylvania, has raised $62,250 to support the Pennsylvania Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children. PA CASA is a state-wide nonprofit whose mission is to grow, strengthen, and unite local CASA programs so they can ensure the overall safety, well-being, and forever home of every child who has been impacted by abuse and neglect in Pennsylvania. Through supporting the existing network of affiliated local CASA programs, building new CASA programs, as well as providing training, technical assistance, and continuous quality improvement, PA CASA is able to improve outcomes for children who have experienced abuse and neglect.



The company’s second annual fundraising golf tournament, held Sept. 15 at the Carlisle Country Club, raised funds through golf registrations and other golf activities. More than 100 golfers, including business partners and other medical marijuana industry representatives, participated in the golf outing to raise funds for PA CASA. This year’s contribution of $62, 250 nearly tripled the amount raised last year. The donation was presented to the organization Nov. 3 at Carlisle Country Club in Carlisle, Pa.

“No child living on this earth should ever have to fear their life at home, questioning whether they will eat that day and/or be abused by family members. We are proud to support PA CASA in aiding children and giving them the chance to have a better life. We hope that our contribution can advance training and create new programs to help children secure a safe and permanent home,” said Mark Toigo, CEO, Organic Remedies.

"We are more than grateful for Organic Remedies and their significant contribution to support our mission ‘to grow, strengthen, and unite local CASA programs so they can ensure the safety, well-being, and forever home for every abused and/or neglected child in Pa.’ With 21 local programs serving 28 counties across the state, there is still much work to be done, and this donation will go a long way in advancing our training and creating new programs in Pennsylvania,” said Jennifer DeBalko, CEO and President, PA Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children. “Thank you, Organic Remedies.”

