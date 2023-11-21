John F. Possumato to Speak on “Discovering the Future of Super Apps” at the FTT Embedded Finance & Super Apps Conference in San Francisco

Founder and CEO of DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. on Panel “Learning How to Optimize Super-Apps by Leveraging Relationships with Banks, External Vendors and Customers”

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John F. Possumato, Founder and CEO of DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. (“DriveItAway”), (OTC Marketplace: DWAY), will be speaking at the annual FTT Embedded Finance & Super Apps Conference, where the most advanced disruptive community of retailers, manufacturers, insurers, telcos, financial institutions, fintech and tech innovators meet to present and discuss game changing advances in the interconnected world of embedded apps. Produced by VC Innovations, and held December 6-7, in San Francisco, California, this conference is collocated with the Customer Alpha and Future Identity Customer conferences, bringing together a group of speakers and attendees who share a passion for understanding how to delver the best outcomes for customers, with technology innovation.



Today financial services are increasingly provided outside of traditional financial institutions. The FTT Embedded Finance & Super Apps bring together the players who are winning the hearts and minds of businesses and customers. This includes:

Distributors – brands working with partners across the ecosystem to create experiences that deliver on customer expectations today and in the future

Technology Enablers – exploring technologies enabling a direct connection between non-financial institutions and end users

Insurers – looking at how insurance providers are now offering products just at the right time and context within super apps

Wealth Management Providers – Using embedded wealth management to access the “untapped” opportunity that could expand the size of the wealth management market significantly

Mr. Possumato will participate on a panel on December 7th, at 1:20pm at the Hotel Kabuki on “Discovering the Future of Super Apps: Learning How to Optimize Your Super-App by Leveraging Relationships with Banks, External Vendors, Customer & More” moderated by Kevin Dinino, President of KCD PR Inc., and joined by Dave Campbell, Product Management Financial Products, Gusto and Theresa Moore, Vice President – Head of Product & Design, Goalsetter.

Mr. Possumato was selected for this panel presentation because of his many years in emerging automotive sales technologies, currently embodied in the DriveItAway “super-app.” Mr. Possumato is a noted consultant, attorney, author and speaker in the automotive industry, and is the Founder and CEO of DriveItAway Holdings Inc., which provides a turn-key cloud platform/consumer “super-app” enabling car dealers to offer new mobility solutions, including subscription-to-purchase options, focused on enabling EV consumer adoption.

“The future of potential financial service providers and ‘turnkey’ consumer apps is expanding rapidly and beyond traditional players,” notes Mr. Possumato, “the FTT Embedded Finance & Super Apps Conference is the perfect place to learn from the packed live content sessions, and network with the most advanced innovators in banking, retailing, manufacturing, eCommerce players, SaaS providers, insurers and fintechs, in one place at one time.”

About DriveItAway Holdings. Inc.

DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. is the first national dealer-focused mobility platform that enables car dealers to sell more vehicles in a seamless way through eCommerce, with its exclusive “Pay as You Go” app-based subscription. DriveItAway provides a comprehensive turn-key, solutions-driven program with proprietary mobile technology and driver app, insurance coverages, and training to get dealerships up and running quickly and profitably in emerging online sales opportunities. The company is now introducing its ‘subscription to ownership’ micro lease platform to enable all consumers to drive and acquire new electric vehicles with its “EVs for Everyone” initiative.

