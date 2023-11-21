WATT Renewable Partners With Clear Blue for Its Scale Up in Nigeria and Across Africa

Initial Order of 160 Systems for $1.58M CAD expected to ship in Q4 2023 & Q1 2024

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WATT Renewable Corporation, an independently owned sustainable development company delivering hybrid solar solutions with social impact to telcos, mobile network operators, financial service providers and C&I businesses in Africa and Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (“Clear Blue”) (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA:0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF), the leader in Smart Power, announce a preferred partnership to deploy a planned 1000 solar hybrid powered systems for telecom towers across Nigeria and Africa over the next 3 years.



In October, WATT Renewable announced it has secured US$13million in funding to support its development plans and for the initial stage of 250, and has purchased 160 systems from Clear Blue for a total purchase price of $1.58 million CAD.

Alongside the above purchase, the Parties have executed a Preferred Alliance Agreement, which will see WATT and Clear Blue work together to expand their mutual businesses across Africa. Moreover,

WATT has standardized it service offering on Clear Blue’s Esite-Micro technology along with its Illumience Smart Cloud management and analytics platform.

WATT and Clear Blue shall co-market and promote their mutual offerings to the African Market to deliver WATT’s Best in Class Energy as a Service based upon Clear Blue’s leading Smart Power technology and services.

Said Miriam Tuerk, CEO of Clear Blue, “Africa is the land of opportunity with unparalleled growth expected over the next decade. WATT, a Canadian/Nigerian company, has demonstrated its ability to execute delivering world class service and operations, raising the capital and funding needed, and with the values and operational mindset to deliver. We believe this partnership will expand across other high growth markets in Sub-Saharan Africa.”

Said Oluwole Eweje, Founder & CEO of Watt Renewables, “We were already great fans of eSite Power Systems, but Clear Blue’s acquisition of the company and the integration of the Illumience Smart Power management system and operations services, brings the entire solution to a new level. We believe it is the best solution in the marketplace today and are thrilled to standardize on it as our platform of growth.”

About Watt Renewable

WATT Renewable Corporation is an independently owned sustainable development company delivering hybrid solar solutions with social impact to telcos, mobile network operators, financial service providers and C&I businesses in Africa.

https://www.wattrenewables.com/

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the leader in Smart Power, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue is working with its customers “On the Road to Zero Diesel”. Only thru massive cloud, data, predictive analytics and AI, can Telecom customers wean themselves off of dirty fuel generators. Clear Blue’s leading technology helps its customers achieve their Netzero objectives. Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 45 countries, including across Africa, the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF) www.clearbluetechnologies.com.

