Tickeron Unveils AI Robots with Trade Signals Presented as Pending Orders

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tickeron, a leading provider of automated trading solutions for stock trading, is thrilled to introduce an innovative lineup of trading robots that offer real-time insights into AI decision-making. These cutting-edge robots leverage price pattern analysis and correlation analysis, equipping traders with powerful tools to navigate the dynamic stock markets effectively.

In the past, subscribers to trading robots often faced uncertainty about upcoming signals, requiring quick responses upon signal generation. In response to our users' desire to anticipate AI-driven trading actions in advance, our team has developed an intuitive interface that allows traders to monitor the limit orders planned by our AI Robots. With our new line of robots, users can now stay well-informed about the robot's next move by simply accessing the "Pending Orders" tab on the robot's page. This ensures that users are always informed about when and at what price the robot will initiate a new trade or close an existing one. These advanced tools have been designed to cater to both novice and experienced traders alike.

Trade Signals Presented as Different Types of Pending Orders:

Another noteworthy innovation is the robot's ability to specify its preference for order types, including limit, stop limit, or market orders. The mastery of strategically opening trades to secure the most accurate execution price and optimal liquidity is a pivotal factor in the success and profitability of any trading system. Currently, we marked these AI Robots as New on our website but we have a plan to transition all trading bots to AI Robots with pending orders.

"Our primary objective is not only to pioneer effective trading algorithms but also to simplify their usage for our subscribers. This new feature ensures that users can consistently anticipate the robot's next move, simplifying the application of complex technologies," explained Sergey Savastiouk, Ph.D., CEO, and Founder of Tickeron.

About Tickeron:

Tickeron is an algorithmic AI trading marketplace serving traders, investors, and proprietary neural network developers. We have developed tools such as the Pattern Search Engine, Real-Time Patterns, and the Trend Prediction Engine that empower advanced traders to conduct sophisticated financial market analysis. To learn more about Tickeron, please visit our website. Stay updated with Tickeron by following us on Twitter, YouTube, Stocktwits, and Google News.

Please note that Tickeron's detailed charts have certain limitations, which can be reviewed on our website before making any investment. Tickeron's investment advice is based on historical information, and past performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in securities carries significant risks, including the risk of losing the entire investment.

Sergey Savastiouk Tickeron, Inc. 4084997971 ssavastiouk@tickeron.com