Urea Breath Test Market is Estimated to Witness High Growth Owing to Rising Incidences of Helicobacter pylori Infection
urea breath test market is estimated to be valued at US$ 115.96 million in 2022 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period

Market Overview:
The urea breath test is a non-invasive diagnostic test used to detect the presence of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) bacteria in the stomach and duodenum. The test involves consuming a dose of urea mixed with isotopically labeled carbon (13C or 14C) and then analyzing breath samples for the presence of labeled carbon dioxide, which indicates the presence of H. pylori.
Market Dynamics:
The urea breath test market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to the rising incidences of Helicobacter pylori infection across the globe. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 30% of adults in the U.S. are infected with H. pylori. In addition, increasing awareness regarding early diagnosis of H. pylori infection and the availability of low-cost diagnosis are also expected to support the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, introduction of innovative and accurate diagnostic technologies for H. pylori infection screening is projected to provide lucrative market opportunities over the coming years.
Urea Breath Test Market Drivers
Increasing Prevalence of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) Infection
H. pylori is one of the most common infections worldwide. It is estimated that about 4.4 billion people, approximately half of the world's population, is infected with H. pylori. According to WHO, H. pylori infection prevalence varies from over 80% in developing countries to below 40% in developed countries. The rate of infection is higher in developing countries due to lower socioeconomic conditions and limited access to clean drinking water. The increasing prevalence of H. pylori infection globally is a major factor driving the demand for urea breath tests which are a standard noninvasive diagnostic tool for detecting active H. pylori infection.
Growing Application of Urea Breath Test in Diagnosing Other Gastrointestinal Disorders
The urea breath test has gained increased acceptance as a diagnostic tool for conditions other than H. pylori infection such as small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, colonic bacterial overgrowth, and gastroesophageal reflux disease. The test helps detect excessive growth of bacteria in the small intestine or colon that are not normally present. It can also help diagnose reflux of stomach contents by measuring bacterial activity. The ability of the urea breath test to diagnose a variety of gastrointestinal conditions in a noninvasive manner is expected to boost its uptake over the forecast period.
Market Detailed Segmentation:
By Test Type:
Point-of-Care Tests (POCT)
Laboratory Based Test
By Product:
Breath Analyzer
UBT-Kits
By Instrument:
Mass Spectrometer
Infrared Spectrometer
Laser Assisted Rationalizer
By End User:
Hospitals
Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Standalone Labs
Private Lab Networks
Urea Breath Test Market Restrain
High Cost of Testing
The urea breath test involves the use of expensive isotope-labeled urea compounds such as carbon-13 or carbon-14 labeled urea which are used as the substrate. The test also requires sophisticated mass spectrometers or infrared laser spectrometers to measure the exhaled carbon or carbon dioxide after ingestion of the labeled urea substrate. Moreover, the need for specialized technicians to conduct the test and perform measurements add to the overall cost. In developing regions, the high cost of the test limits its widespread adoption, restraining the growth of the urea breath test market.
Urea Breath Test Market Opportunity
Increasing Demand in Developing Countries
A large patient population in developing countries is untreated or undiagnosed for H. pylori infection due to a lack of widespread diagnostic testing and limited healthcare access. This represents a significant untapped market potential. As the healthcare systems in developing nations expand and diagnostic capabilities improve, the demand for cost-effective and noninvasive diagnostic techniques such as urea breath testing is expected to increase tremendously. Government efforts in providing low-cost healthcare and improving diagnostic infrastructure can boost urea breath testing uptake in developing regions, offering lucrative business opportunities to market players.
Urea Breath Test Market Trends
Technological Advancements Leading to Rapid Testing
There is a growing trend of developing simplified and portable urea breath testing devices that can provide results more rapidly without the need for specialized laboratory equipment. Companies are innovating products utilizing new materials and technologies like nanoparticles, microfluidics, and miniaturized instruments. For example, breath biometric sensors that can detect volatile organic compounds in exhaled breath are being utilized to rapidly diagnose H. pylori infection with portable detectors. Such innovation is expected to boost acceptability and adoption of point-of-care urea breath testing in near future. Novel devices with integrated sample handling and analysis can help address limitations like high cost and complexity of conventional testing methods.
