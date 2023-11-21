Dry Shampoo Market Size and Growth Status: 2023, Competitive Analysis and Business Outlook - L’Oreal SA, Coty Inc.
Dry Shampoo is a hair care product that eliminates the use of water and provides instant cleaning and restores strength and softness to the hair.BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATE, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Dry Shampoo market was valued at US$ 3.3 Billion in 2021 in terms of revenue, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period (2022 to 2030).
Market Overview:
Dry shampoo is a powder or an aerosol spray product used to absorb oil and grease from hair and scalp without using water. It provides freshness and cleanliness to hair between regular shampoos.
Market Dynamics:
The dry shampoo market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing demand for products that can extend time between hair washes. Dry shampoo allows skipping washing hair for 2-3 days thus saving water and time. Moreover, rise in number of working women population who have busy lifestyles is increasing adoption of dry shampoo for quick hair freshening. Changing consumer preference towards multitasking hair care products is another factor fueling market growth. Rapid urbanization and increasing disposable income in developing regions is creating new opportunities for market players.
Major market players included in this report are:
★ Church & Dwight Co
★ Inc
★ Coty Inc.
★ Henkel AG & Company
★ Kao Corporation
★ L’Oreal SA
★ New Avon LLC
★ Pierre Fabre
★ Procter & Gamble Company
★ Revlon Inc
★ Shiseido Company Ltd and The Estee Lauder Companies Inc
Detailed Segmentation:
By Product Type :
✦ Paraben Free
✦ Gluten Free
✦ All Natural
✦ Others
By Form:
✦ Aerosol Spray
✦ Foam
✦ Powder
By Distribution Channel:
✦ Supermarket
✦ Hypermarket
✦ Convenience Stores
✦ Online
✦ Specialty Stores
✦ Drug Stores
✦ Others
Regional Analysis:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
👉 Increasing consumer demand for on-the-go grooming products is fueling dry shampoo market growth
With increasingly busy lifestyles and hectic schedules, consumers are looking for easy and convenient grooming solutions that allow them to look put together even on their most hurried days. Dry shampoos have emerged as a popular option as they allow users to freshen up their hair and remove oil and impurities without having to wash their hair every day. The light, powdery formulations absorb oil and grease easily, leaving hair looking fresh and clean. Many dry shampoo products also add volume and texture to hair. The growing preference for multi-tasking lifestyle products is driving significant demand for dry shampoos.
👉 Rising popularity of natural and organic ingredients among consumers presents opportunities for dry shampoo market players
Consumers are increasingly health-conscious and prefer personal care products with clean, organic formulations. There is growing demand for dry shampoos made with natural extracts, essential oils and botanical ingredients that are free of harsh chemicals. Many brands have responded to this demand by launching natural and organic dry shampoo lines formulated with ingredients like arrowroot powder, tapioca starch, cornstarch, rice starch, etc. that have conditioning properties. Positioning products as natural alternatives made from plant-based ingredients helps brands appeal to environmentally-conscious consumers and gain an edge over chemical-based products. This growing focus on natural and organic ingredients among consumers presents a major market opportunity for dry shampoo brands.
👉 Rising raw material and production costs pose a challenge for dry shampoo manufacturers
One of the key factors restraining growth in the dry shampoo market is the rising costs of raw materials and production. Dry shampoo formulations typically contain ingredients like starch, baking soda, rice powder, etc. that help absorb oil and refresh hair between washes. However, prices of these basic ingredients have witnessed a steady increase over the past couple of years due to various economic and environmental factors. Production costs have also risen with escalating energy and labor charges. Manufacturers operate on low margins in the highly competitive personal care sector, making it challenging for them to consistently pass on higher costs to price-sensitive consumers. Cost pressure can squeeze profitability if not managed effectively. This presents a major challenge for dry shampoo brands.
👉 Sustainable packaging becomes an important differentiator in the growing zero-waste movement
Sustainability has emerged as a mega trend with growing focus on reducing waste and single-use plastics. The zero-waste movement is compelling both consumers and personal care brands to rethink packaging. Dry shampoo, with its mess-free formulation, lends itself well to innovative reusable and sustainable packaging solutions. Some manufacturers are switching to package types like cartons, biodegradable pouches and containers made from recycled materials. Brands prominently displaying their eco-friendly packaging credentials gain an image of responsibility. As consumers increasingly look to reduce their environmental footprint, sustainable, reusable or recyclable packaging can provide an edge in the competitive dry shampoo market by appealing to this conscious demographic. Over time, it may even influence buying decisions as customers seek out brands that align with their sustainability values.
Key Questions:
• Who are the key market players?
• Which region dominates the market in terms of market share?
• What are the latest trends in the Dry Shampoo Market?
• How are legal and regulatory factors impacting the market?
• What marketing and advertising strategies are employed by businesses in the market?
• What are the consumer preferences and buying behaviors in the market?
• What is the future outlook and growth potential of the market
Some of the Major Points of TOC Cover:
Chapter 1: Techniques & Scope
1.1 Definition and forecast parameters
1.2 Methodology and forecast parameters
1.3 Information Sources
Chapter 2: Latest Trends Summary
2.1 Regional trends
2.2 Product trends
2.3 End-use trends
2.4 Business trends
Chapter 3: Dry Shampoo Industry Insights
3.1 Industry fragmentation
3.2 Industry landscape
3.3 Vendor matrix
3.4 Technological and Innovative Landscape
Chapter 4: Dry Shampoo Market, By Region
Chapter 5: Company Profiles
5.1 Company Overview
5.2 Financial elements
5.3 Product Landscape
5.4 SWOT Analysis
5.5 Systematic Outlook
Chapter 6: Assumptions and Acronyms
Chapter 7: Research Methodology
Chapter 8: Contact (Continue . . .)
