Dareu Releasing Advanced Version of A950Pro 4K Gaming Mouse on Black Friday
Company offers state-of-the-art gaming mice for the ultimate playing experienceSHENZEN, CHINA, November 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dareu, a leader in gaming equipment and accessories, today announced a more high-end magnesium version of its popular A950Pro 4K mouse will be released on Black Friday. It will be priced at $199.99 and available on Amazon and dareuesports.com.
Dareu’s A950Pro 4K mouse, which launched in October, is $99.99 and will be 30% off during Black Friday on Amazon and the company’s website.
According to a Dareu spokesperson, “We are thrilled to offer gamers special discounts on our high-end gaming mice for Black Friday and the Thanksgiving holiday. The A950Pro three-mode wireless mouse now comes in two versions, which are extremely light weight. The difference between the two is that the magnesium version's cover and buttons are made of aluminum magnesium alloy. As a new type of metal material, Al-Mg alloy provides better hardness and lighter weight.”
The A950Pro mouse supports wired, 2.4G wireless and Bluetooth 5.1 three-mode connection with a 300mAh battery.
The mice have an original PAW3395 sensor with 26000DPI, 650IPS and 50G acceleration, and come equipped with a Nordic52833 main control chip, supporting a long-distance mode. The mouse feels crisp and adopts PBT material buttons to improve the surface texture of the keys for comfort and speed.
Dareu products are so popular that the company will ship orders directly from the factory. The company offers a one-year warranty and free shipping and 15-day postage-paid returns.
The A950Pro wireless gaming mouse and Al-Mg alloy version mouse is available on sale at
Amazon.com：https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CJJFWBS3
dareuesports.com：https://dareuesports.com/products/a950-pro-wireless-gaming-mouse.
About Dareu
Motivated by the brand spirit of “keep fighting,” Dareu dedicates to the development of ultimate computer peripherals on both e-sports and office for global customers. With good design, smart manufacturing and high quality as a 16-year-old established brand, Dareu gains wide popularity worldwide. From the brand-new product line of the A+ series since the year 2020, to the fashion young Z series, Dareu puts a premium on technology, quality and fashion that even professional gamers and fashion icon trust.
