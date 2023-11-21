iTeos to Present at the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass. and GOSSELIES, Belgium, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of immune-oncology therapeutics for patients, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference in New York City on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET.



A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investor section of the Company’s website at https://www.iteostherapeutics.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About iTeos Therapeutics, Inc.

iTeos Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. iTeos Therapeutics leverages its deep understanding of tumor immunology and immunosuppressive pathways to design novel product candidates with the potential to restore the immune response against cancer. The Company’s innovative pipeline includes three clinical-stage programs targeting novel, validated immuno-oncology pathways designed with optimized pharmacologic properties for improved clinical outcomes, including the TIGIT:CD226 axis and the adenosine pathway. iTeos Therapeutics is headquartered in Watertown, MA with a research center in Gosselies, Belgium.

