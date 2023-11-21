Enthusiast Gaming’s U.GG Launches VALORANT Desktop App

U.GG VALORANT App Transforms Player Improvement with In-Game Overlay, Enhancing Decision-Making at Every Stage of the Game

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX), the leading gaming media and entertainment company in North America, today announced that its data-driven and insights platform, U.GG , has launched a stand-alone desktop application in support of VALORANT , one of the fastest growing competitive FPS titles in the world.



U.GG averages 10 million users per month as a go-to resource for League of Legends and World of Warcraft players, with more than 1.9 million players already having downloaded U.GG’s stand-alone League of Legends desktop applications. This expansion into VALORANT further solidifies U.GG’s position as the dominant multi-title gaming community and insights platform while providing U.GG with deep insights into the predominantly Gen Z playerbase.

The VALORANT desktop application provides players with easy access to data and improvement tools for users of all levels, viewable using a new in-game overlay. Building off of features on the U.GG website, the desktop application provides players with access to:

Recommendations based on millions of data points, including map side, score, weapon loadout, and more.

Location suggestions on their Peek Map to provide new players with actionable recommendations, while experienced players can utilize the extensive filters to optimize their decision-making.

Access to feedback and data mid-game to help strategize before rounds begin.



“VALORANT is becoming one of the next great competitive titles, and we are happy to provide support to their millions of players from around the world,” said Nick Brien, CEO of Enthusiast Gaming. “Not only does our expansion into VALORANT strategically align with our commitment to fostering a thriving gaming ecosystem and ensuring that our users have access to the latest and most relevant data, but it also provides a tremendous opportunity for U.GG to become a mainstay companion app for one of the fastest growing games in North America, much as it has done before with League of Legends.”

“VALORANT is an exciting but complex game with many unique maps, characters, and weapons for players to master,” said Shinggo Lu, Chief Product Officer of Enthusiast Gaming. “Adding the game to U.GG will help players improve their gameplay and decision-making skills to climb the competitive ladder. Whether they are playing their first FPS title or playing professionally, U.GG has the tools to help gamers of all levels succeed.”

VALORANT is a free-to-play first-person tactical hero shooter developed and published for PC by Riot Games. Since the game was released in June 2020, VALORANT has become one of the fastest-growing competitive FPS titles in the world. Attracting both a casual and dedicated fan base of players, VALORANT has gained 28 million monthly players (70% of which Riot has reported are Gen Z) and has built a thriving esports ecosystem that has sold out major sporting arenas worldwide.

VALORANT support on U.GG is available now and can be downloaded from their website.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is the leading gaming media and entertainment company in North America, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: creators, content, communities, games, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

