Singing Machine Announces Results of Operations For Second Quarter Fiscal 2024

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MICS) -- the North American leader in consumer karaoke products -- today released its results of operations for the three months ended September 30, 2023. Financial highlights are as follows:



Revenues for the 3 months ended September 30, 2023 were $15.9 million, as compared to $17.1 million for the same period in the prior year. The $1.2 million (7.0%) decrease was largely due to a backlog of orders late in the quarter that moved into early third quarter and a $0.9 million co-op incentive accrual for planned holiday promotions.



Gross margins were 23.2% for the three-months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to 22.5% for the same period in the prior year. The slight improvement was largely the result of changes to newer, higher-margin yielding product mix and a significant reduction in ocean container prices that lowered the Company’s cost of inbound freight.



Operating expenses were $3.6 million for the three-months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $3.3 million for the same period in the prior year. The $0.3 million (9.0%) increase was in part due to approximately a $0.2 million increase in selling expenses, and approximately a $0.1 million increase in general and administrative expenses.



The Company generated a net income of $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to $0.6 million. The decrease in profitability was in part due to lower sales, and in part to the modest increase in operating expenses for the quarter.



The Company continued to maintain a conservatively capitalized balance sheet with $3.2 million cash on hand, a positive working capital position of approximately $8.7 million and no material debt as of September 30, 2023.



Gary Atkinson, Singing Machine’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to share our results of operations for this quarter with shareholders. We experienced several unique challenges this past quarter, most notably with our transition from an in-house logistics and shipping model to a fully outsourced 3PL model. After ten plus years of perfecting this process in-house, it was a significant accomplishment for the team to transition to this new model during our busiest time of year. This transition to an outsourced logistics model is expected to help mitigate the costs of rising warehousing and staffing expenses for the Company for many years to come.”

“Overall, I feel the Company is weathering the general headwinds facing the US retail environment very well. We have maintained all of our shelf space with our big box retailers, anticipated changes in retail demand, managed inventory down by $3.0 million compared to the same period last year, and we have successfully expanded our presence into Canada with more retail distribution supported by a local 3PL Canada warehouse.”

“This quarter we were also very active delivering new products to the market, which have been well-received as we gear up our marketing efforts for the upcoming buying season with our global retail partners in early 2024. We are looking to finish the current holiday season with strength and focus, and I personally look forward to providing further updates to all shareholders soon,” concluded Mr. Atkinson.

Earnings Call Information:

The Company will host a conference call today, Tuesday, November 21, 2023, beginning at 10:00 AM Eastern time to discuss these results. If you would like to participate on the call, please dial 800-225-9448 and use conference ID: MICS.

An audio rebroadcast of the call will be available later in the day after the earnings call and can be heard at: www.singingmachine.com/investors.

About The Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Company, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30,

2023 March 31,

2023 (unaudited) Assets Current Assets Cash $ 3,212,564 $ 2,894,574 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $243,412 and $165,986, respectively 10,901,701 2,075,086 Due from banks 152,148 - Accounts receivable related parties 164,923 239,078 Inventories 13,042,627 9,639,992 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 303,342 350,735 Total Current Assets 27,777,305 15,199,465 Property and equipment, net 457,173 633,207 Operating leases - right of use assets 4,002,595 561,185 Other non-current assets 346,239 254,740 Total Assets $ 32,583,312 $ 16,648,597 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 12,526,485 $ 1,769,348 Accrued expenses 2,747,502 2,265,424 Prepaids from customers 1,305,271 583,323 Reserve for sales returns 2,289,251 900,000 Other current liabilities 84,253 98,957 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 112,647 508,515 Total Current Liabilities 19,065,409 6,125,567 Other liabilities, net of current portion 14,844 103,997 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 3,825,115 87,988 Total Liabilities 22,905,368 6,317,552 Commitments and Contingencies - - Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 4,220,259 and 3,184,439 shares issued and 4,220,259 and 3,167,489 outstanding, respectively 42,203 31,675 Additional paid-in capital 31,514,831 29,822,205 Subscriptions receivable - (5,891 ) Accumulated deficit (21,879,090 ) (19,516,944 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 9,677,944 10,331,045 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 32,583,312 $ 16,648,597





The Singing Machine Company, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2023 September 30,

2022 Net Sales $ 15,930,563 $ 17,113,636 $ 18,555,566 $ 28,805,690 Cost of Goods Sold 12,196,677 13,260,617 13,972,830 21,863,138 Gross Profit 3,733,886 3,853,019 4,582,736 6,942,552 Operating Expenses Selling expenses 1,169,088 899,590 1,614,362 1,504,787 General and administrative expenses 2,458,848 2,368,778 5,293,160 4,706,272 Total Operating Expenses 3,627,936 3,268,368 6,907,522 6,211,059 Income (Loss) from Operations 105,950 584,651 (2,324,786 ) 731,493 Other (Expenses) Income Gain on disposal of fixed assets 44,296 - 44,296 - Interest expense (52,711 ) (185,827 ) (81,656 ) (353,753 ) Total (Expenses) income, net (8,415 ) (185,827 ) (37,360 ) (353,753 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Benefit 97,535 398,824 (2,362,146 ) 377,740 Income Tax Benefit - (102,357 ) - (97,276 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 97,535 $ 296,467 $ (2,362,146 ) $ 280,464 Net Income (Loss) per Common Share Basic $ 0.02 $ 0.10 $ (0.58 ) $ 0.11 Diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.08 $ (0.58 ) $ 0.09 Weighted Average Common and Common Equivalent Shares: Basic 4,220,259 3,071,131 4,063,697 2,484,660 Diluted 4,220,259 3,610,188 4,063,697 2,961,631





The Singing Machine Company, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)