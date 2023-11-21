GE Vernova and Next Hydrogen Sign MoU to Integrate Electrolysis Technology with Power Systems to Produce Green Hydrogen

GE Vernova’s Power Conversion business and Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. have signed a memorandum of understanding to integrate Next Hydrogen’s electrolysis technology with Power Conversion’s power systems offerings to produce green hydrogen

Electrolysis is key to the use of green hydrogen as a power source in energy systems

This pivotal collaboration strengthens GE Vernova’s decarbonization efforts





PITTSBURGH and MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GE Vernova’s Power Conversion business and Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. have signed a memorandum of understanding to integrate Next Hydrogen’s electrolysis technology with GE Vernova’s power systems offerings to produce green hydrogen.



The process of producing hydrogen involves the separation of water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen through electrolysis, a process that requires a significant amount of efficient and reliable electricity. Green hydrogen is a gas that is produced using a process that generates little to no greenhouse gas emissions and serves as a component for eFuels and ammonia products. The integration of GE Vernova’s power conversion technology provides Next Hydrogen water electrolyzers with direct current (DC) power sourced from renewable energy, including solar, wind, and hydro. GE Vernova’s Power Conversion will integrate DC power supplies along with power quality such as synchronous condensers, energy storage, motors and drives for compression and water, and controls with Energy Management (EMS).

“Next Hydrogen is pleased to partner with GE Vernova given its established market channels, broad ability to reach a large number of customers, and its solid track record on project delivery and execution,” said Raveel Afzaal, president and CEO of Next Hydrogen. “Our partnership with GE Vernova supports Next Hydrogen's commitment to pioneering innovative green hydrogen technologies, addressing climate change, and promoting global energy sustainability for a cleaner future,” he added.

"We are poised to drive the hydrogen revolution and contribute to decarbonization in diverse market segments, such as industrial gas, power, marine, and O&G industries by delivering turnkey systems that seamlessly incorporate Next Hydrogen electrolyzers," said Rodrigo Elias, general manager North America for GE Vernova’s Power Conversion business.

In its inaugural phase, GE Vernova and Next Hydrogen plan to pioneer advanced power systems that align with the forthcoming generation of Next Hydrogen electrolyzers, which are scheduled to launch in 2024. This collaborative effort will encompass installation, rigorous testing, and the seamless integration of a Next Hydrogen water electrolyzer with a power supply meticulously designed and fabricated by GE Vernova.

Subsequent phases of this dynamic partnership will focus on near-term market demonstrations and deployments, paving the way for expanded large-scale commercial green hydrogen initiatives.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a planned, purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses of Advanced Research, Consulting Services, and Financial Services. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world’s challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with more than 80,000 employees across 140+ countries around the world. GE Vernova’s Power Conversion business provides energy conversion technologies, systems, and services across the power and energy-intensive industries, driving the electric transformation of the world’s energy and industrial infrastructure.

GE Vernova’s mission is embedded in its name – it retains its legacy, “GE,” as an enduring and hard-earned badge of quality and ingenuity. “Ver” / “verde” signal Earth’s verdant and lush ecosystems. “Nova,” from the Latin “novus,” nods to a new, innovative era of lower carbon energy. Supported by the Company Purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova will help deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future. Learn more: GE Vernova and LinkedIn.

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

Founded in 2007, Next Hydrogen is a designer and manufacturer of electrolyzers that use water and electricity as inputs to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. Next Hydrogen’s unique cell design architecture supported by 40 patents enables high current density operations and superior dynamic response to efficiently convert intermittent renewable electricity into green hydrogen on an infrastructure scale. Following successful pilots, Next Hydrogen is scaling up its technology to deliver commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. For further information: www.nexthydrogen.com