Security Compass Names Climb Channel Solutions Choice Distributor

Climb Channel Solutions is proud to be adding applications security offerings to their solutions stack

EATONTOWN, N.J., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) is excited to announce a partnership with pioneer in application security, Security Compass. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as Security Compass commits to amplifying its channel presence worldwide, with Climb Channel Solutions selected as their preferred distributor.



“Security Compass’ mission is to ensure that systems are built with security in mind from the very beginning of the development process,” said Leslie Lorenco, Vice President, Global Channel Sales at Security Compass. “Through our partnership with Climb, we’ll be able to reach more customers so that they can take a developer-centric approach to delivering secure, compliant code at scale.”

Security Compass is committed to providing a holistic approach to software by design, enabling Climb’s resellers and their customers to learn, automate, develop applications while maintaining security and compliance. Along with their product and solution portfolio, Security Compass provides access to additional resources for resellers and their customers to continue learning and training on the latest application security.

“Climb Channel Solutions is proud to partner with Security Compass and be their choice distributor worldwide,” says Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “We are excited to provide our global reseller partners with offerings from a pioneer in application security while simultaneously helping Security Compass navigate the channel landscape. Security Compass’ goals to maintain security and compliance aligns with Climb’s dedication to our partner base to offer the best in emerging technology without sacrificing these primary values.”

This partnership signifies a strategic move for both organizations, highlighting their shared commitment to delivering leading security solutions and unparalleled support to channel partners and end-users.

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at Sales@ClimbCS.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB). Read more at www.ClimbCS.com, call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Security Compass

Security Compass is a leading cybersecurity company that was founded in 2004 by a team of experienced penetration testers and security professionals. With a strong commitment to developing secure applications, Security Compass has become a pioneer in the application security industry.

The company’s Security by Design philosophy ensures that systems are built with security in mind from the very beginning of the development process. By integrating with existing DevSecOps tools and workflows, Security Compass enables organizations to shift left and build secure applications that are protected against potential cyber threats. In addition to its security solutions, Security Compass is also a trusted provider of Application Security Training. The company offers a full suite of on-demand, role-based courses covering various programming languages, cloud solutions, and IaC tools. Security Compass aims to create a culture of secure development and help reduce cyber risks by educating individuals and organizations on best practices in application security.

Security Compass is trusted by leading financial and technology organizations, the U.S. Department of Defense, government agencies, and renowned global brands across multiple industries. Its flagship product, SD Elements, is an automated, developer-centric approach to threat modeling, secure development, and compliance. It helps organizations accelerate their software time-to-market while reducing cyber risks. For more information, please visit www.securitycompass.com.

