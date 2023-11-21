Submit Release
PDD Holdings to Report Third Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results on November 28, 2023

DUBLIN and SHANGHAI, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDD Holdings Inc. (“PDD Holdings” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PDD) today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.

The Company’s management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:30 AM ET on November 28, 2023 (12:30 PM IST and 8:30 PM HKT on the same day).

The conference call will be webcast live at https://investor.pddholdings.com/investor-events. The webcast will be available for replay at the same website following the conclusion of the call.

About PDD Holdings:
PDD Holdings is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. PDD Holdings aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from the increased productivity and new opportunities.


For investor and media inquiries, please contact us at:
investor@pddholdings.com
media@pddholdings.com

