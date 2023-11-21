Probe Gold intersects 6.4 g/t Au (cut) over 18.3 metres at the Monique deposit, Novador Project, Quebec

Highlights:



Highlights:

Multiple high-grade gold intercepts found within and around the Monique conceptual pit.

Infill drilling continues to intersect thick gold zones inside the conceptual pit, yielding up to 6.4 g/t Au over 18.3 metres (11.8 g/t Au over 18.3 metres uncut, including 223 g/t Au over 0.8 metre); 3.3 g/t Au over 27.9 metres; and 1.9 g/t Au over 47.9 metres.

Exploration and expansion drilling around and inside the Monique conceptual pit intersected new significant mineralization grading up to 16.6 g/t Au over 2.0 metres; 1.6 g/t Au over 19.5 metres; and 2.7 g/t Au over 11.8 metres.

Over 70,000 metres of drilling have been completed at Novador in 2023. Drilling for this year is finished at Monique, and two drills are now active at Courvan.

Planning a 30,000 metres expansion drill program for Q1 2024 at Novador.





TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROBE GOLD INC. (TSX: PRB) (OTCQB: PROBF) (“Probe” or the “Company”) is pleased to present the third set of results from the 2023 Monique drill program on its 100%-owned Novador property (the “Property”) near Val-d’Or, Quebec. The results from twenty-five (25) drill holes, totaling 9,940 metres, reveal significant high-grade mineralized intersections along strike, at depth, and inside the modeled Monique gold zones from surface to a depth of 450 metres (refer to Figure 1 and the table of selected drill results below). The new results show impressive gold grades and thicknesses, continuing to demonstrate growth and strong continuity of gold mineralization at the Monique deposit. The Monique Gold Trend zones remain open along strike and at depth.

David Palmer, President and CEO of Probe, states “ Our 2023 Monique expansion program continues to emphasize both the substantial potential for ongoing expansion and the enhancement of the development project as we generate additional ounces within the existing conceptual pit shell. We have accelerated our expansion drilling program this year in anticipation of an Updated Resource in the latter half of 2024, and we are also progressing rapidly on our Updated PEA, slated for release in the first quarter of 2024. These pivotal milestones for 2024 will significantly elevate the value of our project by showcasing both current production growth in the new PEA and future production expansion in the Updated Resource. Beyond Novador, we are actively advancing several other strategic assets to unlock value for our shareholders, including Detour, Croinor, and our Casa Berardi-trend properties, where work programs are in progress or have recently been completed and results are pending. We are in the enviable position of being able to advance our projects and build value as we approach the new year, and brighter prospects, ahead.”

Twenty (20) expansion and infill holes drilled to identify or confirm in-pit mineralization returned gold intercepts over 0.42 g/t Au, which is above the cut-off grade used in the current pit-constrained resource estimate. Seventeen (17) of these holes returned gold intercepts with a grade times thickness above 10.0 g/t Au. Five (5) exploration holes drilled south of the conceptual pit intersected interesting parallel structures in which two (2) holes returned low grade gold value.

Gold mineralization intersected is mainly associated with deformation zones that cross the deposit at an orientation of 280° - 300° and a 75°- 80° dip to the north. This gold mineralization is defined by a network of quartz/carbonate/albite/±tourmaline veins and veinlets, along with disseminated pyrite in the altered wall rocks.

Selected drill results from the 2023 Monique deposit drilling program are, as follows:

Hole Number From (m) To (m) Length (m) Gold (g/t) Zone MO-23-626 144.0 159.2 15.2 0.8 New/Expan MO-23-626 211.5 212.3 0.8 44.8 New/Expan MO-23-626 (cut) 373.0 391.3 18.3 6.4 B/Infill MO-23-626 (uncut) 373.0 391.3 18.3 11.8 B/Infill Including 375.5 376.3 0.8 223.0 B/Infill MO-23-626 537.0 539.0 2.0 16.6 M/Expan MO-23-627 347.0 353.0 6.0 4.9 B/Infill MO-23-628 159.0 192.0 33.0 1.3 B/Infill MO-23-628 353.0 368.9 15.9 2.0 M/Expan Including 360.0 361.0 1.0 23.4 M/Expan MO-23-629 70.0 102.0 32.0 0.7 New/Expan MO-23-630 152.0 154.0 2.0 9.8 A/Infill MO-23-630 223.0 270.9 47.9 1.9 B/Infill MO-23-631 136.0 153.0 17.0 0.6 New/Expan MO-23-632 250.8 255.4 4.6 2.5 A/Infill MO-23-632 263.0 273.8 10.8 1.6 B/Infill MO-23-632 308.2 324.1 15.9 2.0 I/Infill MO-23-632 447.0 457.5 10.5 2.0 M/Expan MO-23-633 143.0 154.0 11.0 1.2 New/Expan MO-23-635 238.0 250.0 12.0 2.9 B/Infill MO-23-635 348.0 349.5 1.5 9.5 New/Expan MO-23-635 365.0 372.0 7.0 2.4 M North/Ex MO-23-635 393.1 421.0 27.9 3.3 M/Infill Including 401.1 407.1 6.0 6.2 M/Infill MO-23-637 122.0 141.5 19.5 1.6 New/Expan MO-23-639 59.0 60.5 1.5 18.9 New/Expan MO-23-645 239.5 252.0 12.5 4.7 A/Infill Including 240.5 241.5 1.0 51.1 A/Infill MO-23-645 371.0 388.0 17.0 4.8 I/Infill Including 382.1 383.1 1.0 49.3 I/Infill Including 386.1 387.0 0.9 25.7 I/Infill MO-23-645 484.0 491.7 7.7 1.9 M/Expan Including 484.9 485.8 0.9 11.9 M/Expan MO-23-646 242.0 243.0 1.0 32.7 New/Expan MO-23-646 326.0 327.5 1.5 8.8 A/Infill MO-23-647 25.5 27.0 1.5 6.2 A/Expan MO-23-647 397.4 415.8 18.4 3.4 B//Infill including 414.8 415.8 1.0 49.7 B/Infill MO-23-647 467.0 470.5 3.5 3.3 I/Expan MO-23-647 547.5 564.0 16.5 1.8 M/Expan including 561.0 564.0 3.0 6.4 M/Expan MO-23-648 83.0 103.0 20.0 1.5 J/Expan MO-23-649 319.0 338.5 19.5 1.6 B/Infill including 324.0 325.0 1.0 23.6 B/Infill MO-23-650 249.9 257.0 7.1 1.6 A/Expan MO-23-650 618.3 626.3 8.0 3.2 B/Expan MO-23-650 724.8 736.6 11.8 2.7 M/Expan including 726.8 728.8 2.0 8.8 M/Expan





(1) All the new analytical results reported in this release and in this table, are presented in core length and cut to 100 g/t Au when needed. True width is estimated between 65 to 95 % of core length. Only grade times thickness above 10.0 g/t Au * m is reported.





Figure 1: Surface Map – Monique deposit new drilling results (holes MO-626 to 650)

About Probe’s Novador Project

Since 2016, Probe Gold has been consolidating its land position in the highly prospective Val-d’Or East area in the province of Quebec with a district-scale land package of 600 square kilometres that represents one of the largest land holdings in the Val-d’Or mining camp. The Novador project is a sub-set of properties totaling 175 square kilometres hosting three past producing mines (Beliveau Mine, Bussière Mine and Monique Mine) and falls along three regional mine trends. Novador is situated in a politically stable and low-cost mining environment that hosts numerous active producers and mills.

Val-d’Or properties include gold resources totaling 3,793,900 ounces in the Measured and Indicated category and 1,418,700 ounces in the Inferred category along all trends and deposits.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Mr. Marco Gagnon, P.Geo, Executive Vice President, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control

During the last drilling program, assay samples were taken from the NQ core by sawing the drill core in half, with one-half sent to a certified commercial laboratory and the other half retained for future reference. A strict QA/QC program was applied to all samples; which includes insertion of mineralized standards and blank samples for each batch of 20 samples. The gold analyses were completed by fire-assayed with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of materials. Repeats were carried out by fire-assay followed by gravimetric testing on each sample containing 3.0 g/t gold or more. Total gold analyses (Metallic Sieve) were carried out on the samples which presented a great variation of their gold contents or the presence of visible gold.

About Probe Gold:

Probe Gold Inc. is a leading Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is well-funded and dedicated to the exploration and development of high-quality gold projects, notably its 100% owned flagship asset, the multimillion-ounce Novador Gold Project in Québec. Probe controls a large land package of approximately 1,600-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Québec.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

