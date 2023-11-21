Submit Release
Von der Leyen on the 10th anniversary of Euromaidan: ‘Ukraine is closer than ever to fulfilling that dream’

“The future of Ukraine is in the European Union. The future that the Maidan fought for, has finally just begun,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a video message on the 10th anniversary of Euromaidan.

“Ten years of dignity. Ten years of pride. Ten years of striving for freedom,” said Von der Leyen. “The cold November nights of Euromaidan have changed Europe forever. Even back then, Europe did not realise it. A whole nation took to the streets, and spoke with one voice. You said: Ukraine belongs in Europe. And our future belongs to us. And that is why the people of Ukraine wrapped themselves in European flags – defying the snipers and the riot police.”

The European Commission President also noted that it was because of the European choice of the people of Ukraine that Putin decided to attack Ukraine by annexing Crimea and destabilising Donbas in 2014 and launching a full-scale aggression in 2022.

She also said that Ukraine was “closer than ever to fulfilling that dream” of becoming a part of the EU – the European Commission on 8 November proposed to start accession negotiations with Kyiv.

