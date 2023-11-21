Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,549 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 452,469 in the last 365 days.

EU-backed Ukraine Energy Support Fund receives significant grant from USAID

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has received a grant of US$25 million from the United States Agency for International development (USAID), further strengthening its mission to support Ukraine’s energy sector. 

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, co-chaired by the European Commission. The Fund was established to provide financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensure the continued functionality of the energy sector.

The new contribution will enable Ukraine to purchase urgently needed equipment for the energy sector and prepare for the upcoming winter season.

With this pledge, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund has reached €272 million in pledges, with €192 million already deposited in the Special Purpose Account.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU-backed Ukraine Energy Support Fund receives significant grant from USAID

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more