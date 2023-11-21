EU-backed Ukraine Energy Support Fund receives significant grant from USAID

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has received a grant of US$25 million from the United States Agency for International development (USAID), further strengthening its mission to support Ukraine’s energy sector.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, co-chaired by the European Commission. The Fund was established to provide financial assistance to repair Ukraine’s critical energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks and ensure the continued functionality of the energy sector.

The new contribution will enable Ukraine to purchase urgently needed equipment for the energy sector and prepare for the upcoming winter season.

With this pledge, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund has reached €272 million in pledges, with €192 million already deposited in the Special Purpose Account.

