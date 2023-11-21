Manta Exchange Secures Major Funding with ABCDE Labs, UOB Venture Management, C2 Ventures, and Ocular

Secures Strategic Investments from ABCDE Labs, UOB Venture Management, C² Ventures, and Ocular

SEOUL, KOREA, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manta Exchange, a rising star in the cryptocurrency sector, is thrilled to announce a major triumph with the successful completion of a pivotal fundraising round. The company has attracted significant investments from industry heavyweights ABCDE Labs, UOB Venture Management, C² Ventures, and Ocular, underscoring the remarkable progress and potential for innovation within the digital asset landscape.

A Stellar Team Steeped in Success

Manta Exchange attributes its achievements to a world-class team boasting extensive experience and a proven track record. The team's background includes pivotal roles at prominent organizations such as Baidu, Huobi, KuCoin, OKX, Game Space, LongTu Korea, Bibox, and AAX Exchange. Furthermore, the team features former CEOs and co-founders of major gaming and blockchain infrastructure companies, as well as experts in user and revenue growth, particularly within the Asian market.

This impressive array of talent ensures that Manta Exchange is uniquely positioned for success. Notably, core members of the team have played instrumental roles in the development of a new generation of deterministic contract trading systems with astonishing millisecond-level execution speeds, clocking in at less than 10 milliseconds. Their experience extends to overseeing core systems at Huobi, underscoring their expertise in creating robust and high-performance blockchain and Cryptocurrency infrastructure.

Revolutionizing the Crypto World with the Social Invest Community and Delivering High Performance with Cost-Efficiency

Manta Exchange is on a mission to reshape the cryptocurrency landscape with its pioneering vision called the Social Invest Community. This innovative concept fosters deeper connections between crypto agencies, retail and institutional investors, all while prioritizing the secure listing and trading of cutting-edge cryptocurrency projects. By introducing the Social Invest Community, Manta Exchange invites you to join an exciting journey toward a more aligned, secure, and innovative crypto trading experience.

One of Manta Exchange's standout features is its ability to deliver exceptional performance without the burden of excessive costs. The platform is meticulously designed to offer lightning-fast trading capabilities without imposing huge fees on its users. This unique value proposition ensures that users can execute trades quickly and efficiently while keeping their costs to a minimum. Manta Exchange is dedicated to enhancing the trading experience by providing a cost-effective solution that caters to users' cryptocurrency needs.

Safety, Trust, Efficiency, and Innovation: The Cornerstones of Manta Exchange

At Manta Exchange, safety and trust are non-negotiable principles, firmly placing the security of assets and transactions at the forefront. Robust security measures are meticulously implemented to safeguard investments, ensuring that users enjoy uninterrupted access to cryptocurrency portfolios. With a proven history of reliability, Manta Exchange stands as a bastion of trustworthiness and reliability, making it the preferred choice for secure and dependable crypto trading. But Manta Exchange doesn't stop at safety and trust alone. The company excels in efficiency and innovation through its Research and Development (R&D) initiatives.

Committed to remaining at the forefront of the industry, Manta Exchange makes substantial investments in research and development. This unwavering dedication to innovation ensures that users have access to the latest advancements in the field. Manta Exchange's efficient R&D processes enable the rapid integration of these advancements into the platform, providing users with the most advanced tools and features for their crypto trading requirements. This combination of safety, trust, efficiency, and innovation sets Manta Exchange apart in the crypto world, making it a leader in the industry.

Leading the Way in Copy Trading and Pioneering Innovation

Manta Exchange is at the forefront of the crypto trading landscape, setting the industry standard by offering an industry-leading copy trading engine complemented by an advanced risk management system. The platform caters to various copy trading preferences, including fixed amount, proportion-based, and algorithmic automatic copy trading. Reinforcing its commitment to providing a secure and robust trading environment. This pioneering approach sets Manta Exchange apart within the industry, providing retail and institutional investors with access to innovative tools and features that elevate their crypto trading experience. As a trailblazer, Manta Exchange is well-positioned to make a significant impact on the cryptocurrency sector, redefining how traders interact with the blockchain world.

The recent success in fundraising, supported by esteemed investors like ABCDE Labs, UOB Venture Management, C² Ventures, and Ocular, underscores Manta Exchange's potential to revolutionize the cryptocurrency landscape. The future holds tremendous promise for Manta Exchange, and this achievement marks a pivotal moment in the project's journey toward innovation and excellence in crypto trading.

Social Links

X (Former Twitter): https://twitter.com/mantaexchange_

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mantaexchange

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/tc6Ht6M3

Telegram: https://t.me/mantaexchange

Media contact

Brand: Manta Exchange

Contact: Media team

Email: support@mantaexchange.com

Website: https://www.mantaexchange.com/en-US/

SOURCE: Manta Exchange