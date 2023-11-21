Flash News: OKX Lists Pyth Network's Token on its Perpetual Market

NASSAU, The Bahamas, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for November 21, 2023.

OKX Lists Pyth Network's Token on its Perpetual Market

OKX listed the Pyth network's token (PYTH) on its perpetual market at 15:00 (UTC) on November 20. With the new PYTH/USDT perpetual listing, users can long and short PYTH with up to 50x leverage. OKX also enabled margin trading and savings for PYTH at 04:00 (UTC) on November 21.

OKX also listed PYTH on its spot market at 14:30 (UTC) on November 20, giving users the ability to trade PYTH against USDT via the PYTH/USDT spot pair.

PYTH is the native token that fuels Pyth, a crypto project that delivers real-time market data from institutions to smart contracts on any blockchain.

For more information, please read this site announcement.

