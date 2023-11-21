Booming Pharmaceutical Industry Fueling Sales of Gelatin-based Supplements | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global gelatin market size was evaluated at US$ 3.12 Billion in 2023 and is projected to attain around US$ 5.39 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6%. gelatin has a major application in the confectionery industry, the growth of the industry is one of the major driving factors for the growth of the gelatin market.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gelatin market is likely to hold a valuation of US$ 5.39 Billion by 2033. In 2023, the market value is US$ 3.12 Billion. As the demand for healthy and nutritious food increases, the gelatin market is also expected to grow by 6% from 2023 to 2033.



The rising use of gelatin in the pharmaceutical, food and beverages, and self-care industries is due to its capability to thicken liquids and retain considerable moisture for longer. The rapid growth in the pharma industry after the pandemic and the rising health literacy among people worldwide have resulted in a considerable increase in gelatin's market size.

Gelatin also contains collagen, a chemical compound derived from animal tissues used in most skincare products. The global world population is witnessing a rise, and the gelatin market is likely to go upward in the future. Gelatin sales will also increase as it is one of the critical components used to encapsulate drugs and medicines in the market.

Apart from these, gelatin also has applications in other industries like textile, medical devices, paper, photography, and tissue engineering. Gelatin is obtained from various sources like animals, fish, plants, and algae. Conventional gelatin derived from bovine and porcine animals still dominates the market because of its easy availability, affordability, and familiarity. Due to its transparent, flavorless, and clean nature, Type-1 gelatin is preferred more by consumers and industries, among others.

“There is still very little awareness about the benefits of gelatin in the global market. The capabilities of gelatin should be harnessed extensively in industries other than food and beverages and pharmaceuticals. With a limited number of key players across the world, there is a huge opportunity for companies to strategize accordingly,” -says Nandini Roy Choudhury (client Partner for Food and Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Gelatin Market Report:

The gelatin market is expected to grow at a modest rate of 6% from 2023 to 2033.

Conventional gelatin dominates the global market with an overall revenue share of 43%.

The United States is the largest consumer of gelatin and gelatin-related products, with a revenue share of 22%.

The United States is followed by China (19%), Japan (10%), Germany (9%), and Australia (2%) in terms of gelatin consumption.

China is the highest exporter of gelatin and gelatin-associated products.



Competitive Landscape of the Gelatin Market

The gelatin market is expected to witness a gradual upswing as more people become increasingly aware of the benefits of gelatin. Therefore, key players in the market are continuously focusing on promoting awareness and expanding the market size. Except for a few companies generally based in China, no significant companies compete for their dominance in the international market.

Recent Developments in the Gelatin Market

University of California, San Diego, is working on gelatin-based scaffolds for peripheral nerve repair. These scaffolds are biocompatible and biodegradable and can be seeded with Schwann cells to support nerve myelination. Rousselot, a French company, developed 'Pure-X,' a gelatin-based material for medical embolization that helps treat various conditions like arteriovenous malformations, tumors, and aneurysms. In September 2023, students from China's Guangxi University found that gelatin sponges can improve wound healing by enhancing homeostasis.



Key Companies in the Gelatin Market

Sterling Biotech Limited

Gelita AG

Darling Ingredients Inc.

Nitta Gelatin Inc.

India Gelatine & Chemicals

Tessenderlo Group

Sterling Gelatin

PB Gelatins GmbH

Junca Gelatines S.L

Trobas Gelatine BV

Weishardt Holding SA



Key Segments Covered in the Gelatin Market Report

By Type:

Type A

Type B

By Nature:

Conventional

Organic

By End-Use Application:

Protein Bars and Powder

Food & Beverage

Confectionery

Dairy Products

Meat & Poultry Products

Desserts

Beverage

Others

By Source:

Bovine

Porcine

Chicken

Marine

By Functionality:

Stabilizer

Thickener

Gelling Agent



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Author

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

