SGS Green Mark (ECCS, HSA) Awarded to Samsung Display in Industry First for OLED Laptop Displays
EINPresswire.com/ -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, is pleased to award Samsung Display the SGS Green Mark (ECCS, HSA) for its organic light-emitting diodes (OLED) laptop displays following a stringent and comprehensive hazardous substances assessment.
SGS tested Samsung Display’s OLED laptop panels for the 2023 model year for substances of environmental concern including heavy metals, persistent organic pollutants and others. In its assessments, Samsung Display’s panels performed well, achieving low levels, below the HSA testing threshold.
Hazardous Substances Assessed (HSA) certification from SGS evaluates the degree to which any of >300 hazardous substances, that may be harmful to human health and the environment, are used within a product. The certification process deconstructs and analyzes products to assess the hazards, if any, that may be present in relevant parts of the product.
“Developing materials and components that minimize hazardous substances has long been a priority in the OLED development process at Samsung Display along with providing the highest level of image quality,” said Samsung Display. “The HSA certification for laptop OLEDs is a great achievement in the development of our eco-friendly technology, and we expect to provide consumers with better choices.”
Jackson Woo, Deputy Director of SGS's Hong Kong Bureau, said: “As ecolabeling has become common in the consumer product market worldwide, environmental concern for hazardous substances is also increasing. Samsung Display’s laptop OLEDs are the first electronic products ‘HSA’ evaluated through its hazardous substances verification to build trust in product’s sustainability.”
Achieving the globally recognized SGS Green Mark (ECCS, HSA) enables Samsung Display to showcase the SGS Green HSA mark on its certified products and in promotional materials and advertising; demonstrating to consumers that its environmental claims have been certified by SGS.
About SGS product certification marks
SGS has long been recognized as the global leader in testing, inspections and certification. With the SGS Green Mark, alongside the SGS Performance Mark, SGS Food Contact Product Mark and SGS Cybersecurity Mark, SGS can support manufacturers, suppliers and retailers in the delivery of safe, high-performing and compliant products to target markets.
Product certification marks improve transparency and enable differentiation in competitive markets. They also give consumers access to better information to drive their decision-making process, whether that’s concerns over cybersecurity, environmental protection or performance.
Learn more about SGS product certification services and SGS Green Marks.
About SGS
We are SGS – the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 98,000 employees operate a network of 2,650 offices and laboratories, working together to enable a better, safer and more interconnected world.
