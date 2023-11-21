Smart TV Market Surges Ahead with a Projected 19.5% CAGR, Eyeing a Staggering Valuation of US$ 21,03,933.4 Million by 2034 | FMI

Navigating the Surge in Digital Content Consumption and Personalized Entertainment of the Smart TV Renaissance. Ongoing smart TV technology advancements include 8K resolution, OLED displays, and improved connectivity options

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global smart TV market is on the brink of reaching a substantial valuation, projected to reach US$ 3,53,520.5 million by 2024. The growth is primarily driven by the burgeoning interest and insights surrounding the smart TV market. The trend is expected to open doors to new opportunities within the market, with a projected CAGR of 19.5% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the market is poised to soar to an estimated total valuation of around US$ 21,03,933.4 million.



The smart TV market is experiencing a rapid and transformative surge in digital content consumption, propelled by the widespread popularity of streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, which have garnered substantial viewership on a global scale. This shift towards digital content consumption is a testament to changing consumer preferences and an indicator of the evolving landscape of home entertainment.

The increasing relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions plays a pivotal role in boosting the smart TV market. As societies regain a sense of normalcy, there is a heightened emphasis on online content distribution, and consumers are increasingly turning to smart TVs for their entertainment needs. This surge reflects smart TV brands adaptability in catering to the changing dynamics of content consumption. With the convenience of internet connectivity, users can seamlessly subscribe to and enjoy their preferred online streaming services, contributing to the accelerated growth of the smart television market.

The growing demand for personalized entertainment experiences is a key driver in this trajectory. The days of traditional movie theaters and flipping through satellite television channels are giving way to the era of personalized content consumption. Smart TVs, by connecting to the internet, empower users to tailor their entertainment experiences by subscribing to platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. This shift in consumer behavior is reshaping the market landscape and driving the overall growth rate of the smart television market.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The market valuation in 2023 was US$ 2,96,500.5.

Based on technology type, OLED is expected to dominate at a market share of 20.30% in 2024.

in 2024. Based on screen type, the flat type will register at a market share of 46.8% in 2024.

in 2024. The smart TV market size expanded at 18.5% CAGR between 2019 and 2023.

between 2019 and 2023. Japan is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 18.20% by 2034.



“The growing demand for personalized entertainment to fuel the market drives the growth of the smart TV market shortly and is considered one of the major drivers of the smart TV market” - says Sudip Saha, Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Scope of Report:

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 3,53,520.5 million Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 21,03,933.4 million CAGR Share from 2024 to 2034 19.5 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ million Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa Key Market Segments Covered Display Technology Type

Screen Type

Screen Size

Application

Price Range

Sales Channel

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled LG Electronics, Inc.

Samsung Group

Panasonic Corporation

Apple, Inc.

Sony Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Videocon Industries Limited

Haier Electronics Group Co, Ltd.

TCL Corporation

Hisense Group

Sansui Electric Co., Ltd.

Micromax Informatics

Competitive Landscape:

The smart TV industry boasts a substantial array of market participants. Research and development play a pivotal role among these players, primarily focusing on introducing eco-friendly product lines as a core aspect of their manufacturing endeavors. Furthermore, they employ various expansion strategies, including collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and diligent exploration of regulatory approvals to bolster their market presence.

Some of the key developments are-

Apple has introduced the highly anticipated next generation of Apple TV 4K, elevating the home entertainment experience for users. The new model boasts a high frame rate and High Dynamic Range (HDR) with Dolby Vision, setting a new standard for visual quality.

LG Electronics has celebrated significant success with the sales of its TV lineup, showcasing a diverse range of cutting-edge models. The lineup includes an impressive 14 OLED models, featuring the sleek GX Gallery series, the Genuine 8K ZX models, and the 4K Ultra HD TV.

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global smart TV market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the smart TV market is segmented based on major Display Technology Type (LED, QLED, HDR, OLED, LCD, IPS LCD, XLED), Screen Type (Flat, Curved, Foldable), Screen Size (32 Inches & Under, 33 to 44 Inches, 45 to 50 Inches, 51 to 55 Inches, 56 to 65 Inches, 66 Inches & Above), Application Type (Residential, Commercial, Hotels, Restaurants, Corporate Offices, Cafeterias, Others), Price Range (Under US$ 500, US$ 500 - US$ 1000, US$ 1000 - US$ 2000, US$ 2000 - US$ 3000, US$ 3000 & Above), Sales Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Multi-brand Stores, Online Retailers, Wholesalers & Wholesalers, Other Sales Channel) and by Region (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, South Asia and Pacific , East Asia, Middle East & Africa)

Smart TV Industry Segmentation:

By Display Technology Type:

LED

QLED

HDR

OLED

LCD

IPS LCD

XLED



By Screen Type:

Flat

Curved

Foldable



By Screen Size:

32 Inches & Under

33 to 44 Inches

45 to 50 Inches

51 to 55 Inches

56 to 65 Inches

66 Inches & Above

By Application Type:

Residential

Commercial

Hotels

Restaurants

Corporate Offices

Cafeterias

Others



By Price Range:

Under US$ 500

US$ 500 - US$ 1000

US$ 1000 - US$ 2000

US$ 2000 - US$ 3000

US$ 3000 & Above



By Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Multi-brand Stores

Online Retailers

Wholesalers & Wholesalers

Other Sales Channel

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa



Authored By:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management across verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client's requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

