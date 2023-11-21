Grenada citizenship by investment the new face of CBI as St kitts, St Lucia and Dominica face rough waters
Galli Khurelee assures the market that Hengsheng Group has started construction on their hotel buildings after delays in legal permits.
The future of secure second citizenships and global planning is Grenada CBI with its robust due diligence practice.”ST GEORGES, GRENADA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hengsheng Group Begins Construction on Grenada National Resort Project After Receiving Land Permits
Hengsheng Group, an international real estate development company, is pleased to announce the start of construction on their highly anticipated citizenship by investment project the Grenada National Resort. This milestone comes after the company received the necessary land permits from the Grenadian government on June 15th, 2023.
The Grenada National Resort project is set to be a luxurious and sustainable destination, offering a unique blend of modern amenities and natural beauty. The project will span over 300 acres of land and will feature a five-star hotel, private villas, and a range of recreational facilities including a golf course, spa, and multiple dining options. The centerpiece of the resort will be a large casino and entertainment venue. The resort will also prioritize environmental sustainability, with plans for solar energy usage and eco-friendly practices.
"We are thrilled to begin construction on the Grenada National Resort project and bring our vision to life," said Mr. Galli Khurelee, VP of Hengsheng Group. "We are grateful to the Grenadian government for their support and cooperation in obtaining the necessary land permits. This project will not only boost tourism in Grenada but also create job opportunities for the local community."
The Grenada National Resort project is expected to be completed in 2027 and will be a major addition to the island's tourism industry. The resort will cater to both leisure and business travelers, offering a luxurious and tranquil escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Hengsheng Group is committed to delivering a world-class resort that will showcase the beauty and culture of Grenada while providing a sustainable and unforgettable experience for its guests.
