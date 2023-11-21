Oxygen Scavenger Market to hit USD 3.46 billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +5.9% | Exactitude Consultancy

Oxygen scavenger Market

Oxygen scavenger Market Analysis Report by Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023-2029

The Global Oxygen Scavenger Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Oxygen Scavenger Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Oxygen Scavenger Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Oxygen Scavenger Market in the coming years.

The global oxygen scavenger market size is USD 2.09 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow till USD 3.46 billion by 2029, at a Compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.90%.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc., BASF SE, Clariant AG, Ecolab Inc., SUEZ Water Technologies & Solutions, Accepta, and Arkema Grou. and other Prominent players.

Industry News and Updates:

In April 2020, ColorMatrix Amosorb 4020G was introduced by Avient. It is a non-nylon-based, low-haze oxygen scavenger for PET rigid packaging that lowers yellowing by 50% during the mechanical recycling process, lessening the impact on recycled PET.

In July 2020, Poliqumicos (Mexico), a renowned producer and provider of specialist chemical solutions for water-intensive industries, was acquired by Solenis. As part of Solenis’ direct-to-market approach, the company will be merged.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Oxygen Scavenger market. The major and emerging players of the Oxygen Scavenger Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Oxygen Scavenger market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Oxygen Scavenger market

Oxygen Scavenger Market by Type,2023-2029, (USD Million), (Kilotons)

Inorganic Oxygen Scavengers

Organic Oxygen Scavengers

Oxygen Scavenger Market by End Use Industry,2023-2029, (USD Million), (Kilotons)

Food &Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Power

Oil &Gas

Chemical

Pulp & Paper

If opting for the Global version of Oxygen Scavenger Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Oxygen Scavenger study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

