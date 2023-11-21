Composites Market to hit USD 161.68 billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +7.9% | Exactitude Consultancy

Composites Market

Composites Market Analysis Report by Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023-2029

The Global Composites Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Composites Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth.

The global composites market is expected to grow at 7.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 161.68 billion by 2029 from USD 81.56 billion in 2022.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Owens Corning, Toray Industries, Inc., Teijin Limited, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Hexcel Corporation, SGL Group, Nippon Electrical Glass Co. Ltd., Huntsman International LLC., and Solvay. and other Prominent players.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Composites market. The major and emerging players of the Composites Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Composites market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Composites market

Global Composites Market by Fiber Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

Glass Fiber Composites

Carbon Fiber Composites

Natural Fiber Composites

Global Composites Market by Resin Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

Thermoset Composites

Thermoplastic Composites

Global Composites Market by Manufacturing Process, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

Lay-Up Process

Filament Winding Process

Injection Molding Process

Pultrusion Process

Compression Molding Process

Resin Transfer Molding (Rtm) Process

Other

Global Composites Market By End-Use Industry, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

Transportation

Aerospace & Defense

Wind Energy

Construction & Infrastructure

Pipe & Tank

Marine

Electrical & Electronics

Others



If opting for the Global version of Composites Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Composites study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

