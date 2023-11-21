Carbon Fiber Market to hit USD 5 billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +8.2% | Exactitude Consultancy

carbon fiber market

Carbon Fiber Market Analysis Report by Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023-2029

Advancements in aerospace, automotive, and renewable energy applications drive the carbon fiber market, propelled by its lightweight and high-strength properties.” — Exactitude Consultancy

The Global Carbon Fiber Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports.

The global Carbon Fiber Market is expected to grow at 8.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 5 billion by 2029 from USD 2.46 billion in 2022.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are DowAksa Advanced Composites Holding B.V., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, OJSC SvetlogorskKhimvolokno, SGL Carbon SE, Teijin Limited (Teijin), Toray Industries Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Solvay SA, and Hyosung Corporation. and other Prominent players.

Industry News and Updates:

In April 2021, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation integrated subsidiaries at the national level in three countries: the US, the UK, and Germany. By sharing and integrating expertise and resources, this integration will enhance cooperation and further strengthen overall business capabilities in each of these three countries. The company will also attempt to strengthen customer responsiveness based in these countries and provide solutions to each country. Nine subsidiaries in the US, five subsidiaries in the UK, and five subsidiaries in Germany were integrated on April 1, 2021.

In July 2022, Hexcel announced that it has signed a long-term agreement with Dassault to supply carbon fiber prepreg for the Falcon 10X program. This is the first Dassault business jet program to incorporate high-performance advanced carbon fiber composites in the manufacture of its aircraft wings.

Carbon Fibre Market by Raw Materials, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

Pan-Based Carbon Fiber

Pitch-Based

Rayon-Based Carbon Fiber

Carbon Fibre Market by Type, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

Virgin Fiber

Recycled Fiber

Carbon Fibre Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

Composite Materials

Textiles

Microelectrodes

Catalysis

Carbon Fibre Market by End-Use Industry, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Thousand Units)

Aerospace And Defense

Alternative Energy

Automotive

Construction And Infrastructure

Sporting Goods

Other End-User Industries

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

Europe stood at USD 0.76 billion in 2020 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast periods. The regional growth is attributed to the presence of a wide base of electric car manufacturers and the increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles. Accelerating usage in the aerospace & defense industry is likely to drive regional market growth. Automakers are spending in R&D to develop cost-effective carbon composite materials and are thus driving the automotive business in the region.

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

