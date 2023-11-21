Rising Urbanization, Changing Lifestyles, and the Desire for Pleasant Living Space Fuel the Demand for Air Fresheners Market | Future Market Insight, Inc.

Air Freshener Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% by 2033. Increasing investments in R&D activities to introduce natural and chemical-free air fresheners are expected to propel the market growth.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The air freshener market is likely to hold a valuation of US$ 28.72 billion by 2033. As of 2023, the market value is US$ 15.47 billion. As the demand for odor control solutions foresees growth, the air freshener market is expected to expand by 6.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.



Deteriorating air quality and congested living places have amplified the international market's demand for odor control solutions like air fresheners. Their demand in urban areas proves they are a perfect choice for urban dwellers to ward off unwanted foul smells in and around their homes.

Apart from households, air fresheners also find their place in various commercial settings like corporate buildings, offices, educational institutes, theatres, public restrooms, etc. Their demand in developing countries like India is primarily due to the heavy adoption of corporate businesses in the past few years. Hotels and restaurants also use air fresheners to provide a pleasant experience to their customers. Industrial shop floors also install heavy active diffusers to keep away the bad smell from the manufacturing plants.

The technological integration of air fresheners with smart home appliances like air coolers and automatic mystifiers has also contributed to the expansion of the air freshener market worldwide. These containers can be easily set up with smart home setups, which can be monitored and controlled remotely to curate a welcoming ambiance in the house. The automotive industry also relies heavily on these diffusers to maintain pleasing odor in their vehicles.

“The market for air fresheners has still not reached every nook and corner of the world. Its adoption in the rural areas of underdeveloped and emerging countries will have a massive impact on the global air freshener market. Along with this, key players in the market must also undertake extensive research and experimental development to develop innovative allergen-free diffusers and sprays”, opines Sneha Varghese, Senior Consultant, of Consumer Products & Goods at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Takeaways from the Air Freshener Market Report:

The air freshener market is expected to grow 6.40% for the forecast period of 2023 to 2033.

is expected to grow for the forecast period of 2023 to 2033. Active diffusers dominate the global air freshener market, with an overall revenue share of 67.50%.

Regarding product type, room sprays capture a significant 54.30% share of the global air freshener market revenue.

share of the global air freshener market revenue. Australia is the leading market for air fresheners, with a remarkable growth rate of 13.00% from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. Australia is followed by Singapore (12.50%), India (11.00%), and Japan (10.10%) in terms of air freshener market growth.



Competitive Landscape of the Air Freshener Market:

The market for air fresheners is likely to see an upward trajectory as the integration of air fresheners with smart home devices continues to rise. Global brands catering to consumers worldwide have a strong foothold in the market, making it challenging for new entrants to survive.

The industry has already witnessed its revolution with the emergence of electric diffusers and organic air fresheners. The air freshener market has already reached saturation, calling for innovative ideas and approaches from the key market players.

Key Companies in the Air Freshener Market

Procter & Gamble

SC Johnson

Reckitt Benckiser

Henkel

Church & Dwight

California Scents

ST Corporation

Scott’s Liquid Gold, Inc.

Amway

Kobayashi

Liby

Houdy

Farcent

Jiali

Ludao

Mengjiaolan

Recent Developments:

Pura, a smart fragrance company, has introduced a car fragrance diffuser that revolutionizes traditional car air fresheners by replacing unpleasant odors with refreshing and natural scents, enhancing the driving experience.

Dabur, in its efforts to expand its Odonil range, has recently launched the Odonil Gel Pocket. This gel-based air freshener provides a long-lasting fragrance, catering to the growing demand for convenient and enduring odor-elimination solutions.

Febreze, a renowned fragrance company based in the United States, has launched its Mood Collection, a set of three expertly blended scents to offer an enticing and immersive experience for users.



Key Segment

By Product Type:

Spray/Aerosols

Electric Air Fresheners

Gels

Candles

Others (Oils, Plug-ins, etc.)



By Application Type:

Residential

Commercial

Cars

Others

By Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Independent Stores

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channel

By Fragrance Type (% of demand):

Flowers

Fruits

Wood Chips

Others

Author

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

