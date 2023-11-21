Flexible substrates Market to hit USD 778.6 million by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +10.57% | Exactitude Consultancy

Flexible substrates Market

Flexible substrates Market Analysis Report by Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2023-2029

Surging demand in electronics and packaging industries propels the flexible substrates market, driven by advancements in flexible display technologies and smart packaging.” — Exactitude Consultancy

The Global Flexible substrates Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report provides an analysis of the Flexible substrates Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth.

The global flexible substrates market is expected to grow at a 10.57% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 778.6 million by 2029 from USD 315.2 million in 2022.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Nippon Electric Glass, Kolon Industries, American Semiconductor, Heraeus, ZOLTEK Corporation, Premier Composite Technologies LLC, TEIJIN LIMITED., Hexcel Corporation, DuPont, HYOSUNG, Gurit, PJSC TATNEFT, ADVANCED CUSTOM MANUFACTURING, Solvay, Multihull Centre Ltd., A C Marine & Composites, Airborne, Composites One, Hexion, Marine Concepts/Design Concepts, Airex AG, Fleming Marine Composites, SCHOTT, Corning Incorporated, Polyonics, and Heraeus Holding and other Prominent players.

In July 2021, Schott invested €9 Mn in the latest production technology and highly digital infrastructure at its Flat Glass production site in Bolu, Turkey. The investment is expected to increase production capacity by 50% and supply design savvy and innovative functional glasses to all the leading home appliance companies in Turkey and overseas.

In August 2021, DuPont Teijin Films has announced the re-introduction of Kaladex® polyethylene naphthalate (PEN) high-performance polyester films, first manufactured at our facility in Dumfries in the United Kingdom in 1992 for demanding applications.

In July 2016, Kolon Industries has developed transparent polyimide that can replace glass substrate after decade-long research and development.

Flexible Substrates Market by Type, 2023-2029, (USD Millions, Kilotons)

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Flexible Substrates Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Millions, Kilotons)

Consumer Electronics

Solar Energy

Medical & Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

North America shares 36% of the total market. North America controls the flexible substrates market and will continue to do so owing to the region’s availability of updated and advanced electronics technology.

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

