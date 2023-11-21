Food Coating Market to hit USD 3.72 billion by 2029, grow at a CAGR of +5.75% | Exactitude Consultancy

Food Coating Market

The Global Food Coating Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2023-2029 report has been added to the Market research collection of Exactitude Consultancy reports. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Food Coating Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Food Coating Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Food Coating Market in the coming years.

The global Food Coating Market is expected to grow at a 5.75% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 3.72 billion by 2029 from USD 2.25 billion in 2022.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cargill, Kerry Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, JBT Corporation, Tate & Lyle PLC, PGP International, Newly Weds Foods, Bowmen Ingredients, Marel, GEA Group, Buhler AG and other Prominent players.

Industry News and Updates:

May 12, 2022, Kerry research into plant-based alternatives reveals sustainability and health are top drivers for flexitarians, but taste is key to consumer preference

In March 2018, Tate & Lyle PLC collaborated with HORN (California), a renowned distributor of specialised ingredients and raw materials in North America. HORN sells Tate & Lyle’s specialised ingredients created for the nutrition market in the United States as part of this collaboration. This will allow for reciprocal growth and better access to new items in the markets served by the firm.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Food Coating market. The major and emerging players of the Food Coating Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Food Coating market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key Type and application segments of the Food Coating market

Food Coating Market by Type, 2023-2029, (USD Millions)

Coaters & Applicators

Breader Applicators

Flour Applicators

Batter Applicators

Seasoning Applicators

Other Coaters & Applicators

Enrobers

Food Coating Market by Application, 2023-2029, (USD Millions)

Meat & Seafood Products

Confectionery Products

Bakery Products

Bakery Cereals

Snacks

Food Coating Market by Ingredient Form, 2023-2029, (USD Millions)

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Food Coating Market by Mode of Operation, 2023-2029, (USD Millions)

Dry

Liquid

If opting for the Global version of Food Coating Market; then the below country analysis would be included:

– North America (the USA, Canada, and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland, and the Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, the Rest of the countries, etc.)

– the Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Important years considered in the Food Coating study:

Historical year – 2018-2021;

Base year – 2022;

Forecast period** – 2023 to 2029 [** unless otherwise stated]

