MachineTranslation.com Unveils Latest Feature: Detailed Analysis of Machine Translation Engine Output
MachineTranslation.com introduces the latest update to their service— an MT engine evaluator that gives an accuracy score for any user’s translated text.BEAVERTON UNITED STATES, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, MachineTranslation.com, a player in the language technology landscape, announces another enhancement to its suite of translation services that offers more cost-savings and faster turnaround times for businesses of all sizes. It hopes that the introduction of a detailed analysis of machine translation engine output will set it apart as a pioneering solution in the evolving field of language services.
Improving Translation Quality Through Detailed Analysis
MachineTranslation.com made this move with the understanding that clear, accurate, and contextually sound translations can be one of the reasons for every successful interaction, whether customers are sealing a business deal or maintaining their global connections. With the newly unveiled detailed analysis feature, users can gain multiple insights into the quality of machine-generated translations.
Key Features of the Detailed Analysis Feature:
Quality Score for Each Machine Translation Engine:
MachineTranslation.com now provides a quality score for each machine translation engine used. Users can make informed decisions based on the accuracy and correctness of translations from different engines.
Detailed Text Quality Analysis:
The detailed analysis breaks down translations into text sections, allowing users to identify specific areas that may require additional human intervention. Each section is graded, providing a comprehensive overview of the overall translation quality.
Text Recommendations for Post-Editing:
MachineTranslation.com additionally provides recommendations on whether specific sections require post-editing by human linguistic experts. This approach ensures that users can optimize their content for their preferred output.
Through the use of the tool, MachineTranslation.com also announces several benefits:
Reduced Operational Time and Costs: The tool can provide almost human-quality translations with faster turnaround times at a lower fee. There are affordable plans for businesses of all sizes.
Instant Translations: Translate 300 words into over 75 languages in a few seconds.
Graded Translations: Machinetranslation.com provides the choice of machine translation outputs based on accuracy and correctness scores for each machine translation engine.
Enhanced Productivity: The text analysis identifies sections that might need human review.
Wide Language Output Range: MachineTranslation.com can increase its available language range, as long as a machine translation engine supports the specific language.
Premium Translation Experience: Human linguistic experts are available to edit text content to a user’s preferences.
For more information or to explore MachineTranslation.com's new detailed analysis feature, visit MachineTranslation.com.
About MachineTranslation.com:
MachineTranslation.com, a part of the Tomedes Group, is a leading language technology platform dedicated to providing innovative and effective translation solutions. By blending cutting-edge technology with human expertise, MachineTranslation.com ensures that language is never a barrier to global communication.
