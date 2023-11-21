Submit Release
Statement of Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino on the National Security Council statement on the planned Christmas Convoy to BRP Sierra Madre

November 21, 2023

"Giving Christmas gifts is part of our tradition, especially those dear to us. There is nothing wrong in doing the same, especially for Filipino troops sacrificing within our jurisdiction. While there may be some risks involved, our authorities should ensure the safety of those involved. For the last several months, I have been saying this- 'Don't spoil our Christmas."

