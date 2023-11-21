Zubiri: Time check: 4:42 a.m. na!

Time check: 4:42 a.m. na!

Marathon morning-to-past-midnight floor debates on the proposed P5.768-trillion national budget for 2024 ended 4:20 a.m. last Tuesday, "proof of how the Senate takes seriously its constitutional mandate of ensuring that taxes paid by the people must be spent properly," Senate President Juan Miguel "Migz" Zubiri said.

When Zubiri gavelled the adjournment of the session at dawn of November 21, it capped months of the Senate's "tedious and thorough" scrutiny of Malacanang's spending proposal.

"Halos dalawang linggo na rin tayong marathon sessions at inaabot ng halos bukang-liwayway sa ating deliberations. Puyatan pero kailangan. Mabuti na lamang at mayroon tayong mga senador na ubod ng sisipag at sanay sa walang tulugan, pareho mula sa majority at minority," the Senate chief said.

The session ended with Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, Deputy Majority Leader JV Ejercito, Deputy Majority Leader Mark Villar, Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros, and Sens. Sonny Angara, Nancy Binay, Alan Peter Cayetano, Pia Cayetano, Jinggoy Estrada, Bong Go, Grace Poe, Bong Revilla, Win Gatchalian and Robinhood Padilla present "when the last question on the last budget item on the last agency was asked and answered."

"We are on track as to the schedule of passing a budget on time and as to our promise of one that funds the nation's progress and the welfare of the people," Zubiri said.