iQIYI Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights

Total revenues were RMB8.0 billion (US$1.1 billion 1 ), increasing 7% year over year.

Operating income was RMB746.7 million (US$102.4 million) and operating income margin was 9%, compared to operating income of RMB309.7 million and operating income margin of 4% in the same period in 2022.

Non-GAAP operating income 2 was RMB894.9 million (US$122.7 million) and non-GAAP operating income margin was 11%, compared to non-GAAP operating income of RMB524.3 million and non-GAAP operating income margin of 7% in the same period in 2022.

Net income attributable to iQIYI was RMB475.9 million (US$65.2 million), compared to net loss attributable to iQIYI of RMB395.6 million in the same period in 2022.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to iQIYI2 was RMB622.1 million (US$85.3 million), compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to iQIYI of RMB187.2 million in the same period in 2022.

“We recorded strong results in both revenues and profits. ARM increased by 12% year over year, driven by our compelling content offering and growing perceived value of our membership privilege,” commented Mr. Yu Gong, Founder, Director, and Chief Executive Officer of iQIYI. “Our business proves to be defensible against the fluctuations of economic cycles.”

“We continue to benefit from operating leverage. Our GAAP and Non-GAAP operating income grew by 141% and 71% year over year, respectively. Our GAAP and Non-GAAP operating margin further expanded from 4% and 7% in the third quarter of 2022 to 9% and 11% this quarter, respectively,” commented Mr. Jun Wang, Chief Financial Officer of iQIYI. “Our operating cash flow and free cash flow reached RMB831 million and RMB826 million, respectively.”

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended (Amounts in thousands of Renminbi (“RMB”), except for per ADS data, unaudited)



September 30, June 30, September 30,

2022 2023 2023

RMB RMB RMB Total revenues 7,471,081 7,802,297 8,015,079 Operating income 309,665 610,392 746,747 Operating income (non-GAAP) 524,347 786,391 894,879 Net (loss)/income attributable to iQIYI, Inc. (395,569 ) 365,207 475,920 Net income attributable to iQIYI, Inc. (non-GAAP) 187,207 594,663 622,071 Diluted net (loss)/income per ADS (0.46 ) 0.37 0.49 Diluted net income per ADS (non-GAAP)2 0.21 0.61 0.64

Third Quarter 2023 Operating Highlights

The average daily number of total subscribing members for the quarter was 107.5 million, compared to 101.0 million for the same period in 2022 and 111.2 million for the second quarter in 2023. The average daily number of subscribing members excluding individuals with trial memberships for the quarter was 106.9 million, compared to 100.2 million for the same period in 2022 and 110.7 million for the second quarter in 2023.

The monthly average revenue per membership (ARM) for the third quarter was RMB15.54, compared to RMB13.90 for the same period in 2022 and RMB14.82 for the second quarter in 2023, increasing 12% year over year.

Footnotes:

[1] Unless otherwise noted, RMB to USD was converted at an exchange rate of RMB7.2960 as of September 29, 2023, as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Translations are provided solely for the convenience of the reader.

[2] Non-GAAP measures are defined in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section (see also “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to the Nearest Comparable GAAP Measures” for more details).

[3] The average daily number of total subscribing members for a quarter is calculated by averaging the number of total subscribing members in each day of such quarter.

[4] The average daily number of subscribing members excluding individuals with trial memberships for the quarter is calculated by averaging the number of subscribing members excluding individuals with trial memberships in each day of such quarter.

[5] The monthly ARM for the quarter is calculated by dividing our total revenues from membership services during a given quarter by the average daily number of total subscribing members for that quarter and the number of months in the quarter.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenues reached RMB8.0 billion (US$1.1 billion), increasing 7% year over year.

Membership services revenue was RMB5.0 billion (US$686.9 million), increasing 19% year over year, primarily attributable to the increase in ARM and our continuous efforts in refining operations to improve monetization capabilities. The average daily number of total subscribing members for the quarter was 107.5 million, compared to 101.0 million for the same period last year. The number of total subscribing members was 102.8 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to 106.2 million as of September 30, 2022.

Online advertising services revenue was RMB1.7 billion (US$229.5 million), increasing 34% year over year, driven by growth in both performance-based advertising and brand advertising businesses. For performance-based advertising, revenue growth was attributable to our improved sales efforts and optimized algorithms. Additionally, our premium original content attracted stronger advertising demand and drove the growth in brand advertising service revenue.

Content distribution revenue was RMB526.1 million (US$72.1 million), decreasing 28% year over year, primarily due to the decrease in average unit price of barter transactions, partially offset by the increase in average unit price of cash transactions.

Other revenues were RMB803.1 million (US$110.1 million), decreasing 37% year over year, primarily due to deconsolidation of live broadcasting business and lesser revenue derived from third-party cooperation.

Cost of revenues was RMB5.8 billion (US$800.4 million), increasing 2% year over year. Content costs as a component of cost of revenues were RMB4.2 billion (US$573.4 million), decreasing 3% year over year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB981.4 million (US$134.5 million), flat year over year.

Research and development expenses were RMB447.4 million (US$61.3 million), decreasing 6% year over year, primarily due to the decrease in personnel-related compensation expenses.

Operating income was RMB746.7 million (US$102.4 million), compared to operating income of RMB309.7 million in the same period in 2022. Operating income margin was 9%, compared to operating income margin of 4% in the same period in 2022. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB894.9 million (US$122.7 million) and non-GAAP operating income margin was 11%, compared to non-GAAP operating income of RMB524.3 million and non-GAAP operating income margin of 7% in the same period in 2022.

Total other expense was RMB254.2 million (US$34.8 million), compared to total other expense of RMB662.0 million during the same period of 2022. The year over year decrease was primarily driven by the decrease in the impairment provision, less loss pick-up from equity method investment and loss from foreign exchange, and partially offset by increased interest expenses.

Income before income taxes was RMB492.5 million (US$67.5 million), compared to loss before income taxes of RMB352.4 million in the same period in 2022.

Income tax expense was RMB9.0 million (US$1.2 million), compared to income tax expense of RMB42.5 million in the same period in 2022.

Net income attributable to iQIYI was RMB475.9 million (US$65.2 million), compared to net loss attributable to iQIYI of RMB395.6 million in the same period in 2022. Diluted net income attributable to iQIYI per ADS was RMB0.49 (US$0.07) for the third quarter of 2023, compared to diluted net loss attributable to iQIYI per ADS of RMB0.46 in the same period of 2022. Non-GAAP net income attributable to iQIYI was RMB622.1 million (US$85.3 million), compared to non-GAAP net income attributable to iQIYI of RMB187.2 million in the same period in 2022. Non-GAAP diluted net income attributable to iQIYI per ADS was RMB0.64 (US$0.09), compared to non-GAAP diluted net income attributable to iQIYI per ADS of RMB0.21 in the same period of 2022.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and long-term restricted cash included in prepayments and other assets of RMB7.2 billion (US$980.9 million).

Conference Call Information

iQIYI's management will hold an earnings conference call at 6:30 AM on November 21, 2023, U.S. Eastern Time (7:30 PM on November 21, 2023, Beijing Time).

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is a leading provider of online entertainment video services in China. It combines creative talent with technology to foster an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. It produces, aggregates and distributes a wide variety of professionally produced content, as well as a broad spectrum of other video content in a variety of formats. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a daily subscriber base of more than 100 million, and its diversified monetization model includes membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, IP licensing, talent agency, online literature, etc.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the quotations from management in this announcement, as well as iQIYI's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. iQIYI may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about iQIYI's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: iQIYI's strategies; iQIYI's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; iQIYI's ability to retain and increase the number of users, members and advertising customers, and expand its service offerings; competition in the online entertainment industry; changes in iQIYI's revenues, costs or expenditures; Chinese governmental policies and regulations relating to the online entertainment industry, general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and iQIYI undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement iQIYI’s consolidated financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, iQIYI uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating income margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to iQIYI, non-GAAP diluted net income attributable to iQIYI per ADS and free cash flow. The presentation of the non-GAAP financial measure is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

iQIYI believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding its operating performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of its business operating results, such as operating performance excluding non-cash charges or non-operating in nature. The Company believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to the non-GAAP financial measures in assessing its performance and when planning and forecasting future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to iQIYI’s historical operating performance. The Company believes the non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in allowing for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A limitation of using these non-GAAP financial measures is that the non-GAAP measures exclude certain items that have been and will continue to be for the foreseeable future a significant component in the Company’s results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company’s data.

Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to iQIYI, Inc. represents net (loss)/income attributable to iQIYI, Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization and impairment of intangible assets resulting from business combinations, disposal gain or loss, impairment of long-term investments, fair value change of long-term investments, adjusted for related income tax effects. iQIYI’s share of equity method investments for these non-GAAP reconciling items, primarily amortization and impairment of intangible assets not on the investees’ books, accretion of their redeemable non-controlling interests, and the gain or loss associated with the issuance of shares by the investees at a price higher or lower than the carrying value per shares, adjusted for related income tax effects, are also excluded.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS represents diluted net (loss)/income per ADS calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to iQIYI, Inc, by the weighted average number of ordinary shares expressed in ADS.

Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

iQIYI, INC.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss)/Income



(In RMB thousands, except for number of shares and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB RMB (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenues: Membership services 4,210,722 4,946,567 5,011,617 Online advertising services 1,247,114 1,495,378 1,674,260 Content distribution 729,698 553,319 526,132 Others 1,283,547 807,033 803,070 Total revenues 7,471,081 7,802,297 8,015,079 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenues (5,705,260 ) (5,773,867 ) (5,839,540 ) Selling, general and administrative (980,293 ) (979,000 ) (981,409 ) Research and development (475,863 ) (439,038 ) (447,383 ) Total operating costs and expenses (7,161,416 ) (7,191,905 ) (7,268,332 ) Operating income 309,665 610,392 746,747 Other income/(expense): Interest income 18,631 52,196 45,219 Interest expenses (181,641 ) (278,521 ) (281,528 ) Foreign exchange loss, net (79,768 ) (114,992 ) (38,084 ) (Loss)/gain from equity method investments (69,807 ) 33,789 1,355 Others, net (349,455 ) 72,928 18,802 Total other expense, net (662,040 ) (234,600 ) (254,236 ) (Loss)/Income before income taxes (352,375 ) 375,792 492,511 Income tax expense (42,501 ) (7,930 ) (9,012 ) Net (loss)/ income (394,876 ) 367,862 483,499 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 693 2,655 7,579 Net (loss)/income attributable to iQIYI, Inc. (395,569 ) 365,207 475,920 Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders (395,569 ) 365,207 475,920 Net (loss)/income per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares: Basic (0.07 ) 0.05 0.07 Diluted (0.07 ) 0.05 0.07 Net (loss)/income per ADS (1 ADS equals 7 Class A ordinary shares): Basic (0.46 ) 0.38 0.50 Diluted (0.46 ) 0.37 0.49 Weighted average number of Class A and Class B ordinary shares used in net income per share computation: Basic 6,081,974,163 6,704,546,096 6,712,002,812 Diluted 6,081,974,163 6,851,986,558 6,850,839,094

iQIYI, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(In RMB thousands, except for number of shares and per share data) December 31, September 30, 2022 2023 RMB RMB (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 7,097,938 4,230,587 Restricted cash 13,618 6,120 Short-term investments 818,265 1,024,923 Accounts receivable, net 2,402,675 2,473,873 Prepayments and other assets 2,602,927 2,953,466 Amounts due from related parties 104,154 202,155 Licensed copyrights, net 746,058 696,997 Total current assets 13,785,635 11,588,121 Non-current assets: Fixed assets, net 1,104,721 908,418 Long-term investments 2,453,644 2,365,120 Licensed copyrights, net 6,840,629 6,991,874 Intangible assets, net 436,685 390,021 Produced content, net 13,001,904 12,625,559 Prepayments and other assets 3,865,133 4,631,872 Operating lease assets 673,971 635,886 Goodwill 3,826,147 3,820,823 Amounts due from related parties 59,880 147,852 Total non-current assets 32,262,714 32,517,425 Total assets 46,048,349 44,105,546 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts and notes payable 5,993,416 5,935,958 Amounts due to related parties 3,521,646 3,087,489 Customer advances and deferred revenue 4,232,110 4,505,676 Convertible senior notes, current portion 8,305,447 3,114,492 Short-term loans 3,347,638 3,360,681 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 103,517 95,544 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 2,626,244 2,496,508 Total current liabilities 28,130,018 22,596,348 Non-current liabilities: Convertible senior notes 9,568,279 8,349,132 Deferred tax liabilities 1,832 1,048 Amounts due to related parties 100,941 85,519 Operating lease liabilities 508,571 474,763 Other non-current liabilities 1,395,269 1,252,833 Total non-current liabilities 11,574,892 10,163,295 Total liabilities 39,704,910 32,759,643 Shareholders’ equity: Class A ordinary shares 194 236 Class B ordinary shares 193 193 Additional paid-in capital 50,885,688 54,811,647 Accumulated deficit (46,498,897 ) (45,039,661 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,863,454 1,483,659 Non-controlling interests 92,807 89,829 Total shareholders’ equity 6,343,439 11,345,903 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 46,048,349 44,105,546

iQIYI, INC.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



(In RMB thousands, except for number of shares and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB RMB (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)

Net cash provided by operating activities 195,724 885,560 830,689 Net cash provided by/ (used for) investing activities(1,2) 406,840 (420,481 ) (55,245 ) Net cash (used for)/ provided by financing activities (105,876 ) (1,175,147 ) 269,189 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 60,182 127,759 4,587 Net increase/ (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 556,870 (582,309 ) 1,049,220 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of the period 3,019,384 5,664,674 5,082,365 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the period 3,576,254 5,082,365 6,131,585 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash: Cash and cash equivalents 3,559,899 3,565,285 4,230,587 Restricted cash 16,355 6,120 6,120 Long-term restricted cash - 1,510,960 1,894,878

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the statements of cash flows 3,576,254 5,082,365 6,131,585

Net cash provided by operating activities 195,724 885,560 830,689 Less: Capital expenditures(2) (48,143 ) (13,307 ) (4,192 )

Free cash flow 147,581 872,253 826,497 (1) Net cash provided by or used for investing activities primarily consists of net cash flows from investing in debt securities, purchase of long-term investments and capital expenditures. (2) Capital expenditures are incurred primarily in connection with leasehold improvements, computers and servers.