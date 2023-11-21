NewHydrogen CEO Steve Hill Discusses Advancements in Sustainable Hydrogen Catalysts with Hampton University Energy Expert

Dr. Mohamed Noufal elaborates on reproducible catalysts, green hydrogen, and affordable clean energy



SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWH), the developer of a breakthrough technology that uses clean energy and water to produce the world’s cheapest green hydrogen, today announced that in a recent podcast the Company’s CEO Steve Hill spoke with Hampton University's Chair and Professor of Chemical Engineering, Dr. Mohamed Sanad Noufal regarding catalyst research, sustainable hydrogen production, and the path to affordable, clean energy solutions.

Dr. Noufal emphasized the pivotal role of catalysts in addressing global energy challenges, emphasizing the need for a fundamental understanding of their processes. "If we can't truly understand this process at a fundamental level, we might not be able to solve the energy crisis problem," he commented.

Dr. Noufal's research primarily centers on developing reproducible, cost-effective catalysts for hydrogen and oxygen electrochemical reactions. He stressed the significance of reproducibility, stating, "I prefer to pay more attention to the reproducibility of catalysts. Reproducibility is imperative for commercial production of catalyst with consistent catalytic properties.”

Dr. Noufal said, “The overarching goal of our research is to reduce the cost of hydrogen production, a crucial element in driving sustainability. By collaborating with partners in the United States and abroad, we are on track to transition these catalysts into practical applications.”

One distinctive aspect of his work is the utilization of graphene-based catalysts, renowned for their unique properties and enhanced conductivity. These catalysts promise to enhance the efficiency of hydrogen and oxygen electrochemical reactions, a vital component of sustainable energy production.

Dr. Noufal's efforts extend beyond laboratory research as he actively collaborates with industry partners, offering the potential for commercialization and widespread use of these innovative catalysts. His commitment to developing sustainable catalysts that combine efficiency with reproducibility is poised to revolutionize hydrogen production and fuel cell conversion.

The discussion also delved into the potential of green hydrogen as a tool for decarbonizing various industries and the need to reduce production costs to reach the Earth shot initiative's goal of $1 per kilogram of hydrogen. Dr. Noufal mentioned his research on hydrogen's role in space and his project to create an efficient catalyst by combining machine learning, DFT calculations, and experimental design.

Dr. Noufal received a PhD in Environmental sciences and Engineering from the University of Texas at El Paso.

Watch the full discussion on the NewHydrogen Podcast featuring Dr. Noufal at https://newhydrogen.com/single-video.php?id=at3pL6ooXCo

