Nokia moves to 100% recyclable packaging for its Fixed Networks Lightspan portfolio

Move reduces packaging waste for its broadband access products

New packaging is 60% smaller, 44% lighter, reducing CO2 emissions by up to 60%

Nokia’s commitment to sustainability supports Deutsche Telekom’s circularity goals for its supply chain

21 November, 2023

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it is moving to 100% recyclable packaging for its entire Lightspan portfolio of broadband access nodes by the end of 2023. This builds on Nokia’s commitment to implement more sustainable, environmentally friendly packaging. Nokia introduced eco-friendly product packaging in 2022, for its broadband customer premises equipment.

Nokia’s new packaging eliminates non-biodegradable foam, plastic, bleaching, toxic materials and chemical treatments. It replaces protective plastic covers with a biodegradable version. The buffer material which protects the product from dropping damage, is made from fully recyclable carboard components in compliance with the Forest Stewardship Council. In addition, the packaging is designed for reuse in return shipments.

Nokia used this eco-friendly packaging to deliver a new generation of gigabit-speed G.fast access nodes to Deutsche Telekom, featuring a more compact and lightweight design. This will lead to a 60% decrease in packaging size and a 44% reduction in the overall weight. This will enable Nokia to ship more products per pallet and can reduce CO2 emissions from transportation by up to 60%.

Arash Ashouriha, SVP Group Technology Innovation at Deutsche Telekom, said: “Deutsche Telekom has set ambitious circularity goals for 2030. We focus on the entire lifecycle of our products and everything we buy from our technology suppliers. We have already taken out all single-use plastics in the packing of our own ‘T’-branded devices. The collaboration with our technology suppliers like Nokia on innovative ways of sustainable packaging is therefore an essential next step.”

Geert Heyninck, Head of Broadband Networks for Fixed at Nokia, said: “Eco-friendly product packaging is a major contributor to our climate and environmental ambitions. By using 100% recyclable materials we help to reduce waste and contribute to a circular economy. The packaging is also more compact, which allows more efficient transport and further reduces CO2 emissions by up to 60%.”

In 2022 Nokia won 6 Red Dot Awards, including their ‘Best of the Best’ distinction, and 8 iF Awards for the Nokia Networks Sustainable Packaging System that uses organic, biodegradable material and reduces transport cost as well as waste disposal.

Nokia has committed to Science Based Targets through which the company aims to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50% by 2030. It is in line with limiting global warming to 1.5°C by 2030 and reaching net zero by 2050.

