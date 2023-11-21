DOH News Release – DOH Health issues voluntary recall warning for HMC Farms whole peaches, plums, and/or nectarines due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 20, 2023 23-147

Department of Health issues voluntary recall warning for HMC Farms whole peaches, plums, and/or nectarines due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health (DOH) Food and Drug Branch (FDB) is alerting residents to a voluntary recall by HMC Farms of conventional (non-organic) whole peaches, plums, and/or nectarines because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. These fruits were sold nationwide, including Hawaiʻi, under multiple brand names such as HMC Farms and Signature Farms.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and/or diarrhea. Consumers concerned about a potential illness should contact a physician. To date, eleven illnesses have been reported nationally.

There have been no illnesses in Hawai‘i attributed to the recalled fruit products.

The impacted products being recalled are all HMC Farms peaches, plums, and/or nectarines sold between May 1 to November 15, 2022, and between May 1 to November 15, 2023. The products were sold as individual pieces of fruit or in consumer packaging. The recalled fruit is no longer available for sale in retail stores; however, consumers may have frozen the recalled fruit for future use.

HMC Farms Nectarines, Peaches, and Plums:

Signature Farms Peaches and Nectarines:

Product PLU Labels:

No other HMC Farms products are being recalled.

The FDB advises consumers to check their freezers for the recalled fruit, not consume it, and discard it. For more information, consumers may contact HMC Farms by calling 1-844-483-3867 from 3:00 AM to 3:00 PM HST.

