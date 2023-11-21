International exhibition for pet industry to debut in HCM City

VIETNAM, November 21 -

HCM CITY — Petfair Vietnam 2024, Việt Nam’s leading international trade fair for the pet industry, will be held for the first time at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in HCM City from March 27 to 29, 2024.

Co-organised by Minh Vi Exhibition and Advertising Services Co Ltd (VEAS) and China’s Beijing Beyond Technology Co Ltd, the fair is expected to attract more than 200 exhibitors from 12 countries and territories, including South Korea, Thailand, Taiwan, China, Germany, and the US, and receive over 6,000 trade visitors.

Leading businesses in the pet industry such as Jworld, China Ji Chong, La Organic, Ecoby Inc, Pacific Harvest, Fair Export, Fivevet, JSC, Darin, and Dexin will join in the fair, according to the organisers.

Exhibitors will showcase thousands of pet products and services, including pet food, toys, fashion, pet care services, vaccines, veterinary medicines, biological products, medical machinery, equipment and supplies, and furniture and equipment for pet hospitals, spas, and veterinary clinics.

Furthermore, participants will also have the opportunity to meet leading OEM/ODM suppliers to develop unique products in accordance to their demands and explore cooperation opportunities with foreign firms, it said.

Specialised seminars, training courses, pet shows, ‘Pet Top Model’, pet care skill competition and a VIP buyer programme will be held within the framework of the fair.

Firms can also seek to expand their dealer channels, promote their images, and position their brands through the fair's social media channels.

Speaking at the press conference in HCM City last week to introduce the fair, Nguyễn Bá Vinh, VEAS’s general director, said the fair has attracted great interest from businesses involved in the industry.

The exhibition is expected to become a trade bridge to connect domestic and international businesses in the field of pet products, technology and services and foster long-term cooperation among them, thereby promoting the development of the pet industry in Việt Nam, he said.

Yang Cheng, president of the China Pet Industry Association (CPIA), said the global pet market has never declined, even in economic crisis.

With owners striving to bring the best to their pets, demand for pet medical services, training programmes, bathing and grooming services as well as pet hotels (when owners travel) will continue to surge sharply, she said.

Associate Professor, Dr. Lê Quang Thông at Nông Lâm University, and president of the Việt Nam Small Animal Veterinary Association, said with improved incomes and quality of life, the pet-raising community in Việt Nam has increased swiftly in recent years and will continue rising in the coming years, opening up a lot of opportunities for pet products and services to develop.

At the press conference, VEAS and the China Pet Industry Association signed a co-operation agreement that targets to bring many business opportunities to Vietnamese and foreign firms at the fair. — VNS