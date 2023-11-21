Second International food and hotel 2023 takes place in Hà Nội

VIETNAM, November 21 -

HÀ NỘI – The second International Food & Drink, Hotel, Restaurant, Bakery & Foodservice Equipment, Supplies and Services Exhibition (Food & Hotel Hanoi 2023) has officially taken place at Hanoi International Exhibition Center in the capital city of Ha Noi.

The three-day Food & Hotel Hanoi 2023 is a remarkable event in the Northern market, which is hosting 113 exhibitors from 19 countries and regions, including the presence of 12 international groups. With an expansive exhibition area of 6,000+ sq.m, this event is anticipated to attract more than 6,500 trade visitors.

The event aims to be a platform for fostering new business collaborations. It serves as a trade bridge between international producers as well as exporters and local importers, distributors, and retailers in the food, hospitality, and accommodation sectors in Việt Nam. Beyond being a hub for updating the F&B accommodation businesses on the latest innovations and trends, this exhibition is also a space to celebrate and nurture young talents in the culinary and beverage industry.

Speaking at the event, BT Tee, general manager at Informa Markets said the influence of international food and ingredients in Vietnamese cuisine was quite important. The Michelin star was awarded to many restaurants in Hà Nội, marking a successful combination of food cultures, adding that the event acted as an unmissable occasion, bringing together numerous international and domestic brands in one place, at one time. The event created a space for people to connect, engage in conversations, and actively discuss the F&B and hotel sector. This was how they created new things for the industry.

Food & Hotel Hanoi 2023 is part of the Food & Hotel exhibition series, a well-established and highly reputable international trade show in the F&B and accommodation industry in Asia, hosted by Informa Markets. — VNS